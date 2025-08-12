Motorsport

WATCH | Driver Robbie Brewer dies after medical incident during race

12 August 2025 - 08:41 By Reuters
Robbie Brewer, 53, had four laps to go in the 20-lap race at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem when his No 17 car veered and went head-on into a wall during a restart at the quarter mile track.
Image: X/@RoosterGM

Veteran short-track driver Robbie Brewer died on Saturday night after suffering a medical incident during a race in North Carolina.

Brewer, 53, had four laps to go in the 20-lap race at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem when his No 17 car veered and went head-on into a wall during a restart at the quarter mile track. Emergency crews cut open the roof of the car to remove Brewer, who was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

His family confirmed Brewer's death via social media on Sunday morning.

"We are saddened by the passing of Robbie Brewer after he was transported to an area medical facility after an on-track medical incident during last night's event at Bowman Gray Stadium," track officials said on Sunday.

"Robbie was a talented and passionate racer, and a highly respected competitor among his peers. Our thoughts and prayers are with Robbie's family and friends at this time."

Details of the medical emergency have not been released.

A short-track icon, Brewer made more than 250 career starts in the Sportsman Division, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. He won the points championship in 2011 and finished in the top 10 in 10 of his 13 seasons.

Brewer had 11 career victories in the Sportsman Division to go along with 76 top-five finishes, according to the paper. He began racing at the track in 1990 and had also made several starts in the Modified and Stadium Stock divisions. Brewer also competed at other tracks throughout the Carolinas.

Bowman Gray is a popular venue for racing fans on Saturday nights, and Brewer was competing in the first of four races that night.

"I didn't only lose my dad, many people lost a best friend, mentor, talking buddy or someone they could have a good time with," Brewer's daughter, Courtney Marquette, wrote on social media.

