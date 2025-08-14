Motorsport

WATCH | Nascar won't curb celebrations after Connor Zilisch's fall in Victory Lane

14 August 2025 - 08:49 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Zilisch, 19, had one foot on the hood and one on the ledge of the window and was posing for photographs when he lost his balance and fell hard to the ground. The rookie was taken off the track on a backboard and to the hospital via ambulance.
Zilisch, 19, had one foot on the hood and one on the ledge of the window and was posing for photographs when he lost his balance and fell hard to the ground. The rookie was taken off the track on a backboard and to the hospital via ambulance.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Driver Connor Zilisch's headfirst tumble from the roof of his car in Victory Lane last weekend resulted in a broken collarbone but no changes in the customary celebrations, Nascar said.

There will be more attention on the window net, which apparently tangled with Zilisch's left foot as he climbed out of his No 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet after winning the Mission 200 at The Glen Xfinity Series race on Saturday night.

Zilisch, 19, had one foot on the hood and one on the ledge of the window and was posing for photographs when he lost his balance and fell hard to the ground. The rookie was taken off the track on a backboard and to the hospital via ambulance.

“I think that was part of the problem, that the window net was flapping on the outside,” Nascar MD of communications Mike Forde said during the latest episode of the Hauler Talk podcast released on Wednesday.

“I think Connor even said that may have been a problem, and one of our safety guys actually mentioned the same thing. So, we may do just sort of a check to make sure that if that's inside the car, it's one less thing you can slip on.”

Zilisch did not race on Sunday in the Nascar Cup Series at Watkins Glen International Speedway.

“First of all, I'm doing OK,” Zilisch said during the US broadcast of the race. “Very grateful to be able to walk away from that. I guess I didn't walk away, but I'm very grateful to be walking today and to just be all right. Thank you to all the medics who took care of me, and everybody who reached out and wished me well. I do appreciate it a lot.”

Zilisch said he knew he was in trouble just before the fall.

“Yeah, I was climbing out of the car and obviously the window net was on the door, and as soon as they started spraying water, my foot slipped,” Zilisch said. “The last thing I remember was being halfway down and falling, so I'm glad it wasn't any worse, and that the collarbone is the extent of the injuries, but hate I couldn't make it to the race today.”

Forde said on the podcast that Nascar has not “put in any policies or best practices or anything like that,” with regard to drivers climbing onto the doorsill while celebrating.

Zilisch said he had surgery on his collarbone on Tuesday. The Xfinity Series points leader has not announced his status for the August 22 race at Daytona International Speedway. He already used a playoff waiver for sitting out the May 2 event at Texas Motor Speedway because of a back injury.

Forde said Zilisch must request another waiver to remain eligible for the series championship if he misses Daytona or other races.

“He has to miss a race first, so we're probably a good two weeks away from even receiving a waiver request from Connor,” Forde said. “We'll get with the doctors and find out where he is.”

Forde said that if Zilisch was medically cleared to race but chose to miss races while healing before the playoffs, Nascar would consider it.

Driver Alex Bowman, for example, missed a race in 2022 at Martinsville Speedway after being cleared during recovery from a concussion.

“It's a case-by-case basis,” Forde said.

MORE:

WATCH | Driver Robbie Brewer dies after medical incident during race

Veteran short-track driver Robbie Brewer died on Saturday night after suffering a medical incident during a race in North Carolina.
Motoring
2 days ago

Shane van Gisbergen shines at Watkins Glen for fourth Nascar road course win

Shane van Gisbergen delivered Down Under redemption at Watkins Glen International on Sunday to cap the New Zealander's cracking good week.
Motoring
3 days ago

William Byron holds off Chase Briscoe to win Nascar's Iowa Corn 350

William Byron had strong runs at Michigan and Indianapolis turn sour due to fuel shortages in the past two months, but the Sunday race in Iowa was a ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Nascar to hold street race at San Diego naval base

NASCAR announced on Wednesday it will hold events at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego next year, marking the series' first-ever racing events at an ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Nascar updates rule book to protect 23XI and FRM entries

Nascar has reportedly changed its rule book, likely in response to the latest ruling in the antitrust lawsuit by 23XI and Front Row Motorsports, ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Volvo EX30 Cross Country is ready for adventures mild First Drives
  2. 2026 McLaren F1 car to be sold at auction before first race Motorsport
  3. E-hailing sector urged to elect leaders as MEC says 'we're meeting the wrong ... South Africa
  4. Ford Everest and Ranger sharpen up with new styling packs news
  5. Singer’s 911 Carrera Coupé readies for US showcase New Models

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | MTN8 semifinals preview: Pirates vs Sundowns
Israel blocking aid into Gaza, humanitarian agencies say | BBC News