Red Bull Racing has officially severed all ties with Christian Horner, who formerly served as the team's principal and CEO.
His July dismissal from the team became a done deal on Thursday when his official termination date was listed as Wednesday in documents filed with Companies House, the official keeper of business records in the UK.
Stefan Salzer was appointed director of the F1 team on July 8, one day after Horner was dismissed from the role. Horner remained employed via paperwork until the documents were filed on behalf of Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology.
Laurent Mekies was named team principal after previously serving in the role with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.
Horner, 51, was the head of a racing team with 124 grand prix wins, eight driver titles - four by Max Verstappen and four for Sebastian Vettel - and six constructors' titles.
Christian Horner’s Red Bull tenure officially comes to an end
Image: Jörg Mitter / Red Bull Ring
