Bezzecchi puts Aprilia on pole for Austrian Grand Prix

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi delivered a stunning turnaround to claim his first pole position of the season at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday, while championship leader Marc Marquez's front-row bid ended in the gravel after a costly crash.
Bezzecchi had to battle through the Q1 qualifying session to secure the final Q2 spot before clocking 1:28.060 seconds to snatch pole position at the Red Bull Ring.
It marked Bezzecchi's fifth career pole and his first since the Indian Grand Prix in 2023, with the Italian crediting MotoGP great Valentino Rossi for crucial late-night assistance after Friday's disappointing practice sessions.
“Yesterday afternoon, I was a bit sad because I saw some positives. But then in the time attacks from the practice, I couldn't really make any lap time,” said Bezzecchi, who progressed through the ranks at Rossi's VR46 Riders Academy.
“We discovered what was wrong ... I really have to thank Vale a lot because he came to the box yesterday and we worked until late night and yeah, big thanks to him.
“Also, thanks to the team, they did a wonderful job as always. I will try my best as always this afternoon (in the sprint) and then tomorrow.”
Bezzecchi is joined on the front row by Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez, who sits second in the championship, and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia.
Marc Marquez, who has won the last five Grands Prix, is seeking a first ever victory at the Red Bull Ring but after initially setting the fastest lap, he was pushed off the front row and will start fourth on the grid.
The Spaniard's attempt at one final flying lap ended dramatically when he clipped the kerb on turn two and crashed into the gravel, unable to improve his time despite steering his battered Ducati through the remaining corners.
KTM's Pedro Acosta had to abandon his lap midway and ride through the paddock to return to the pits as surprised staff jumped out of the way and the 21-year-old attempted one more lap to fight for pole at the team's home track.
Acosta looked well set for pole when he went fastest on the first two sectors but made a mistake which required him to regain control and will start seventh on the grid behind Enea Bastianini and Fermin Aldeguer.
Meanwhile, KTM Tech3's Maverick Vinales will sit out the rest of the weekend due to intense pain in his left shoulder having just returned from surgery.
South Africa's Brad Binder qualified 11th.
Bezzecchi puts Aprilia on pole for Austrian Grand Prix
