Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez marked the 1,000th premier class race in history by winning the Austrian Grand Prix for the first time in his career to take a 142-point lead over his brother Alex in the championship.
Having won Saturday's sprint from the second row, Marquez claimed the sprint-race double for the sixth Grand Prix in a row, with the Spaniard unbeaten since the British Grand Prix in May.
Not since 2014 had Marquez claimed six Grand Prix wins in a row as he inches closer to a seventh MotoGP crown with nine rounds left.
Gresini Racing rookie Fermin Aldeguer found late race pace to finish second while Aprilia's pole sitter Marco Bezzecchi finished third while Alex Marquez finished 10th after serving a long-lap penalty.
South Africa's Brad Binder finished seventh.
Marquez wins Austrian GP for first time to extend championship lead
Image: Klaus Pressberger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images
Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez marked the 1,000th premier class race in history by winning the Austrian Grand Prix for the first time in his career to take a 142-point lead over his brother Alex in the championship.
Having won Saturday's sprint from the second row, Marquez claimed the sprint-race double for the sixth Grand Prix in a row, with the Spaniard unbeaten since the British Grand Prix in May.
Not since 2014 had Marquez claimed six Grand Prix wins in a row as he inches closer to a seventh MotoGP crown with nine rounds left.
Gresini Racing rookie Fermin Aldeguer found late race pace to finish second while Aprilia's pole sitter Marco Bezzecchi finished third while Alex Marquez finished 10th after serving a long-lap penalty.
South Africa's Brad Binder finished seventh.
READ MORE
Marc Marquez wins Austrian Grand Prix sprint from second row
Bezzecchi puts Aprilia on pole for Austrian Grand Prix
Marc Marquez banking on Ducati for first Austrian GP win
Christian Horner’s Red Bull tenure officially comes to an end
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos