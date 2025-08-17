Motorsport

Marquez wins Austrian GP for first time to extend championship lead

17 August 2025 - 15:00 By Reuters
Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez marked the 1,000th premier class race in history by winning the Austrian Grand Prix for the first time in his career to take a 142-point lead over his brother Alex in the championship.
Image: Klaus Pressberger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Having won Saturday's sprint from the second row, Marquez claimed the sprint-race double for the sixth Grand Prix in a row, with the Spaniard unbeaten since the British Grand Prix in May.

Not since 2014 had Marquez claimed six Grand Prix wins in a row as he inches closer to a seventh MotoGP crown with nine rounds left.

Gresini Racing rookie Fermin Aldeguer found late race pace to finish second while Aprilia's pole sitter Marco Bezzecchi finished third while Alex Marquez finished 10th after serving a long-lap penalty. 

South Africa's Brad Binder finished seventh. 

The Pitt | Official Trailer | Max