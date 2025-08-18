Formula One leader Oscar Piastri will have a grandstand named after him at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix next year, by which time the McLaren driver could be returning home as world champion.
The Melbourne-born 24-year-old, who has not made the Albert Park podium in three attempts, leads British teammate Lando Norris by nine points after 14 of the season's 24 rounds.
Piastri has already won more races in a season than any other Australian driver since the world championship started in 1950, with six so far this year, with three second places.
“It feels surreal and I never thought this would happen, but the support is incredible and I can't wait to see it come together next March,” he said in an Australian Grand Prix statement.
The stand will be on the main straight, opposite the pit lane, with the existing Fangio grandstand expanded and sectioned in two.
Champions Jack Brabham and Alan Jones, with retired F1 drivers Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo, also have stands named after them.
Piastri gets his own grandstand for 2026 Australian Grand Prix
Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
