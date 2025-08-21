Motorsport

FIA announces tender for new WRC promoter

21 August 2025 - 21:11 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The FIA said the championship had surged in popularity with a cumulative television audience of 1.3-billion and more than 4-million on-site visitors in 2024, with huge further growth potential.
The FIA said the championship had surged in popularity with a cumulative television audience of 1.3-billion and more than 4-million on-site visitors in 2024, with huge further growth potential.
Image: Federico Manoni/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Motorsport's governing body announced on Thursday a tender process to replace Red Bull and German investment company KW25 as commercial rights holders of the World Rally Championship (WRC).

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said JPMorgan would act as financial adviser to Red Bull and KW25, who jointly own Munich-based WRC Promoter GmbH — the commercial arm responsible for media, sponsorship rights, and television production.

The promoter, which also oversees the European Rally Championship, took over the WRC rights in 2013 and still had seven years remaining on the contract, according to sources.

Reuters reported a year ago that the owners were preparing a potential sale with a target valuation of up to €500m (R10.3bn).

The WRC has been in existence since 1973 and this year features 14 rounds on different continents with the showcase Monte Carlo Rally opening the season in January.

“The tender process for the commercial rights holder is a big opportunity for a new enterprise to take the championship into its next chapter with renewed energy and investment,” said the FIA's deputy president for sport Malcolm Wilson.

“We will work with Red Bull and KW25 to find the best fit for this important role.”

The FIA said the championship had surged in popularity with a cumulative television audience of 1.3-billion and more than 4-million on-site visitors in 2024, with huge further growth potential.

Paraguay makes its debut hosting a round of the championship this weekend and the sport is looking into a future round in the US.

“I am confident that, together with the right partner, we can take the championship to the next level, preserve its proud heritage, and grow its global reach for generations of fans to come,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

LCR Honda in trouble after Aleix Espargaró suffers cycling injury

LCR Honda were left in a dilemma on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix after their latest replacement rider Aleix Espargaro was ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Malaysia has no plans to host Formula 1 Grand Prix again, says minister

Malaysia has no plans to bring back the annual Formula One race due to high sponsorship costs and a tight racing calendar, its sports minister Hannah ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Nascar's Austin Dillon becomes first repeat Cook Out 400 winner in 15 years

Austin Dillon won again in Virginia's capital on Saturday night, this time without any controversy.
Motoring
3 days ago

Rovanpera wins in Finland as Toyota sweep top five

Kalle Rovanpera won his home Rally Finland in record time on Sunday as Toyota swept the top five places and Elfyn Evans went top of the overall ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIA announces tender for new WRC promoter Motorsport
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New MG 3 hits SA roads with budget-friendly hatchback appeal Motoring
  3. LCR Honda in trouble after Aleix Espargaró suffers cycling injury Motorsport
  4. New Chery Tiggo 9 touches down in SA New Models
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Refreshed Mazda CX-60 rides high on refinement First Drives

Latest Videos

Nato Chiefs Confirm Support for Ukraine | Dawn News English
UN 'very concerned' by Trump sanctions on ICC judges, prosecutors | REUTERS