LCR Honda were left in a dilemma on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix after their latest replacement rider Aleix Espargaró was ruled out with a back injury sustained in a cycling accident.
The 36-year-old Spaniard was set to step in for injured Thai rider Somkiat Chantra, who has missed the latest three rounds due to a knee injury.
LCR's rider shortage deepened after test rider Takaaki Nakagami - their original replacement option - tore a knee ligament at last month's Czech Grand Prix sprint, creating the domino effect that led to Espargaró's call-up.
Espargaró's own misfortune on two wheels - although the pedal-powered variety - seemed minor at the time, but the Spaniard complained of back pain when he arrived at the track.
“Medical examinations have revealed that his L3 vertebra is affected. He is now returning to Barcelona to undergo further tests at Hospital Universitari Dexeus,” the team said in a statement. “Given the circumstances, Somkiat Chantra will not be replaced this weekend.”
That leaves LCR Honda with only veteran rider Johann Zarco on the grid at the Balaton Park Circuit this weekend.
Espargaró, 36, is an avid cyclist and even joined pro team Lidl-Trek earlier this year in an ambassadorial role while joining Honda as a test rider. He competed with the cycling team's development squad on the Tour of Austria.
His injury also rules out a reunion on the track with his brother Pol, who will replace the injured Maverick Vinales at Tech3 KTM.
LCR Honda in trouble after Aleix Espargaró suffers cycling injury
Image: Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images
