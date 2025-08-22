Motorsport

Nascar's Connor Zilisch cleared to return after breaking collarbone

22 August 2025 - 07:03 By Reuters
Connor Zilisch fractured his collarbone on August 9 after his celebration in Victory Lane went awry at Watkins Glen International.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Connor Zilisch has been medically cleared to return to the track and will drive the No 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in Friday's Nascar Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

Zilisch, 19, fractured his collarbone on August 9 after his celebration in Victory Lane went awry at Watkins Glen International. Three days later, he underwent surgery that required doctors to add a plate and screws to his collarbone.

The Xfinity Series points leader, Zilisch did not miss a race despite undergoing surgery. He holds a seven-point lead over teammate Justin Allgaier.

Portland International Raceway (August 30) and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (September 6) will conclude the regular season.

It is expected Zilisch, a North Carolina native, will move full-time to the Cup Series in 2026.

