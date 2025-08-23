Motorsport

Marc Marquez remains unstoppable with Hungarian Grand Prix sprint win

23 August 2025 - 15:58 By Reuters
Ducati's Marc Marquez led from start to finish at the Balaton Park Circuit to win his 13th sprint in 14 rounds this season with a commanding victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday to extend his championship lead to 152 points.
Image: Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

Marquez was joined on the podium by VR46 Racing riders Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli with Luca Marini finishing fourth to give Honda a rare boost.

An incident-packed opening lap saw three riders crash out in separate incidents, with Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo the biggest culprit when he was involved in a collision on turn one.

Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez, second in the championship, finished eighth while Marc's teammate Francesco Bagnaia, third in the table, came a lowly 13th.

South Africa's Brad Binder finished 11th.

