Ducati's Marc Marquez led from start to finish at the Balaton Park Circuit to win his 13th sprint in 14 rounds this season with a commanding victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday to extend his championship lead to 152 points.
Marquez was joined on the podium by VR46 Racing riders Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli with Luca Marini finishing fourth to give Honda a rare boost.
An incident-packed opening lap saw three riders crash out in separate incidents, with Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo the biggest culprit when he was involved in a collision on turn one.
Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez, second in the championship, finished eighth while Marc's teammate Francesco Bagnaia, third in the table, came a lowly 13th.
South Africa's Brad Binder finished 11th.
Marc Marquez remains unstoppable with Hungarian Grand Prix sprint win
Image: Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images
Ducati's Marc Marquez led from start to finish at the Balaton Park Circuit to win his 13th sprint in 14 rounds this season with a commanding victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday to extend his championship lead to 152 points.
Marquez was joined on the podium by VR46 Racing riders Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli with Luca Marini finishing fourth to give Honda a rare boost.
An incident-packed opening lap saw three riders crash out in separate incidents, with Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo the biggest culprit when he was involved in a collision on turn one.
Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez, second in the championship, finished eighth while Marc's teammate Francesco Bagnaia, third in the table, came a lowly 13th.
South Africa's Brad Binder finished 11th.
READ MORE
Marc Marquez breaks lap record twice to clinch Hungarian Grand Prix pole
China could host at least four Formula E rounds, says Agag
Nascar playoff picture shifts to Daytona for regular season finale
LCR Honda in trouble after Aleix Espargaró suffers cycling injury
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos