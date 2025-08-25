Connor Zilisch officially received a promotion to the Nascar Cup Series for 2026 on Saturday.
While the news was not surprising, given Zilisch recorded seven victories in the Xfinity series, the 19-year-old became emotional when reality settled in that Trackhouse Racing signed him to a multiyear contract.
"The day has been a dream of mine for a long time," said Zilisch, who has been a Trackhouse developmental driver since 2024.
"Cup racing has been the goal since joining with Chevrolet and Trackhouse, and while I didn't know it would come this soon, I feel like I'm ready. I know the challenge that awaits entering the Cup Series as a full-time driver, but I feel with the support of Trackhouse and Chevrolet, this is the right situation for me. I won't be making predictions for success next year. All I promise is to put in 100% effort, learn all I can, plus have a bit of fun along the way!"
Zilisch, who will replace Daniel Suarez, will race alongside teammates Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen.
Connor Zilisch lands Nascar Cup ride with Trackhouse Racing
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images
Connor Zilisch officially received a promotion to the Nascar Cup Series for 2026 on Saturday.
While the news was not surprising, given Zilisch recorded seven victories in the Xfinity series, the 19-year-old became emotional when reality settled in that Trackhouse Racing signed him to a multiyear contract.
"The day has been a dream of mine for a long time," said Zilisch, who has been a Trackhouse developmental driver since 2024.
"Cup racing has been the goal since joining with Chevrolet and Trackhouse, and while I didn't know it would come this soon, I feel like I'm ready. I know the challenge that awaits entering the Cup Series as a full-time driver, but I feel with the support of Trackhouse and Chevrolet, this is the right situation for me. I won't be making predictions for success next year. All I promise is to put in 100% effort, learn all I can, plus have a bit of fun along the way!"
Zilisch, who will replace Daniel Suarez, will race alongside teammates Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen.
Blaney sprints from 13th to first to win regular season finale in Daytona
"Connor is a rare talent who comes along every few decades," Trackhouse team owner Justin Marks said.
"I have watched Connor grow from a kid racing go- karts at the Trackhouse Motorplex to an up-close seat as he beat all of us in the Trans Am races a few years ago. He quickly adapted to everything we have put him in, and what he is doing with JR Motorsports in Xfinity this season is historic.
"Connor is very mature, poised, and I know ready for Cup racing in 2026. He's been mentored along the way by former racer Josh Wise and Dr Eric Warren at General Motors. I can speak for everyone at Trackhouse Racing when I say we have a tremendous amount of faith in this young man."
Zilisch was medically cleared to return to the track and will drive the No 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in Friday's Nascar Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.
He fractured his collarbone on August 9 after his celebration in Victory Lane went awry at Watkins Glen International. Three days later, he underwent surgery that required doctors to add a plate and screws to his collarbone.
READ MORE:
Nascar's Connor Zilisch cleared to return after breaking collarbone
Nascar's Austin Dillon becomes first repeat Cook Out 400 winner in 15 years
Nascar Cup Series reaches Richmond as drivers angle for playoffs
WATCH | Nascar won't curb celebrations after Connor Zilisch's fall in Victory Lane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos