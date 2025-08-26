Motorsport

Cadillac shuts down speculation about possible Horner move

26 August 2025 - 14:14 By Reuters
Formula One newcomers Cadillac have shut down speculation about ousted Red Bull boss Christian Horner, pictured, having a role in running the team.
Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Formula One newcomers Cadillac have shut down speculation about ousted Red Bull boss Christian Horner having a role in running the team.

The General Motors-backed outfit, who are due to make their debut next season as the 11th team on the starting grid, appointed Briton Graeme Lowdon as their first principal last December.

Horner, who was the longest-serving F1 boss and one of the most successful of all time, left Red Bull last month and there has been speculation about whether he will return and where he might end up.

“There have been no talks with Christian Horner, no plans to do that,” Cadillac F1 chief executive Dan Towriss, who also runs TWG Motorsports, told reporters.

“So I'd like to officially shut down that rumour. Our support, belief, backing is 100% in Graeme Lowdon.”

Cadillac to name Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas as its 2026 F1 drivers

Cadillac will join the Formula 1 grid in 2026 with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as their drivers, ESPN and Motorsport.com reported.
Motoring
10 hours ago

Cadillac announced on Tuesday their first F1 driver line-up of race-winning veterans Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Mexican Perez raced under Horner at Red Bull before the six times race winner was dropped by the team, with two years left on his contract, at the end of 2024 after a woeful run of results as teammate to four times champion Max Verstappen.

As Red Bull boss, Horner took the team from also-rans to champions in the space of five years.

Lowdon is untested as a principal though the Briton was chief executive of the now-defunct Marussia team that was operated by Manor Motorsport.

Cadillac have recruited heavily from other F1 teams, including Red Bull and are already bigger than US rivals Haas.

The team has operations at Indianapolis, in North Carolina and at Silverstone. TWG, the motorsports entity of billionaire Mark Walter's TWG Global, also owns Andretti Global in North America.

