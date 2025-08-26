Cadillac shuts down speculation about possible Horner move

Formula One newcomers Cadillac have shut down speculation about ousted Red Bull boss Christian Horner having a role in running the team.

The General Motors-backed outfit, who are due to make their debut next season as the 11th team on the starting grid, appointed Briton Graeme Lowdon as their first principal last December.

Horner, who was the longest-serving F1 boss and one of the most successful of all time, left Red Bull last month and there has been speculation about whether he will return and where he might end up.

“There have been no talks with Christian Horner, no plans to do that,” Cadillac F1 chief executive Dan Towriss, who also runs TWG Motorsports, told reporters.

“So I'd like to officially shut down that rumour. Our support, belief, backing is 100% in Graeme Lowdon.”