Nascar plans to sell charter tied to 23XI Racing, FRM lawsuit

26 August 2025 - 09:01 By Reuters
Nascar appears ready to transfer ownership of one of the charters held by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, who lost their charters after their antitrust lawsuit against Nascar.
Image: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

As part of ongoing litigation requirements, Nascar's sanctioning body filed a legal notice that it plans to issue a charter to a new entity, the identity of which was redacted, if a district court judge does not rule against the proposed agreement.

A district court judge had previously ruled Nascar could not move the charters until a decision has been rendered from a hearing scheduled for Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Nascar must notify all involved parties should they reach an agreement to transfer either of the disputed charters.

23XI Racing, whose owners include Michael Jordan and Nascar driver Denny Hamlin, and Front Row Motorsports refused to sign a take-it-or-leave-it charter agreement Nascar presented last September, while the other 13 organisations in the Cup Series signed.

The two holdouts filed an antitrust lawsuit against Nascar the next month and have been going back and forth in court since then.

