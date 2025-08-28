Motorsport

Indycar explores hosting street race in US capital

28 August 2025 - 08:36 By Reuters
IndyCar has explored the potential of holding a street race in the District of Columbia as soon as next year, according to a report by the Sports Business Journal.
Image: J. David Ake/Getty Images

The concept remains in the early stages and may not come together, according to the report. It is also unknown what sites Indycar has been presented with and whether they may include options in Virginia and Maryland.

Indycar will conclude its season at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend, and next season's schedule is not expected to be released before the 2025 finale. The series will hold a new race in Arlington, Texas, next year, and has been evaluating a potential race in Mexico City.

Fox Corp. announced last month that it acquired 33% of Indycar owner Penske Entertainment, which could lead to the series exploring new race locations. The last street race to take place in D.C. was the 2022 Cadillac Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., an American Le Mans Series sports car event was held around RFK Stadium.

The US will be celebrating the country's 250th anniversary in 2026. Among other events in the works, UFC boss Dana White said recently the promotion will “absolutely” hold a fight on the south lawn of the White House on July 4.

Indycar declined to comment to SBJ on its report about a potential D.C.-area race.

