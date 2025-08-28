Russell backs Hamilton to bounce back after 'useless' comment

George Russell says Lewis Hamilton was talking nonsense about being “absolutely useless” and expects his former Mercedes teammate to bounce back from a tough start to his time at Ferrari.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton, winner of a record 105 races, was hard on himself after qualifying 12th at the last race in Hungary before the August break while teammate Charles Leclerc secured pole.
The 40-year-old has yet to stand on the podium for the Italian team.
“He's talking nonsense when he says something like that because he's the greatest driver of all time,” Russell told reporters before the Dutch Grand Prix.
“He's still an exceptional driver, we saw it — he won the sprint straight away at the start of the year in China,” added the Briton.
“He's still got it but Formula One is not an easy sport, especially if the team is not performing at the highest level that compounds the issue. Charles is also an amazing driver.
“Now, 14 races down, probably every driver bar two are looking forward to 2026 and for a fresh opportunity to fight for a championship. For someone like Lewis, that's what he lives for, not just getting in the points.”
Russell is set to stay at Mercedes next year but has yet to sign an extension to the contract that expires at the end of the season.
He said before the break there was no rush and that had not changed.
“It's moving in a positive direction,” said the fourth-placed driver. “I think we're getting closer to being on the same page with a few things.
“But as there is no time pressure from the team’s side, and no time pressure from our side, we’re sort of just ensuring it’s done properly.”
Mercedes had been interested in signing four-time champion Max Verstappen from Red Bull, but the Dutch driver has said he will be staying.
“There's pros and cons into having short-term, long-term,” Russell said of the duration of any extension.
“I'm 28 next year, I'm still feeling young but at some point I need to make sure everything is right and we're all heading in the right direction. I hope that can be with Mercedes.”
Russell backs Hamilton to bounce back after 'useless' comment
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images
