Motorsport

Verstappen happy to see old teammate Perez returning to F1 grid

28 August 2025 - 17:47 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Perez, left, partnered Verstappen at Red Bull from 2021 to 2024 but left after a dramatic drop in form.
Perez, left, partnered Verstappen at Red Bull from 2021 to 2024 but left after a dramatic drop in form.
Image: Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Max Verstappen congratulated former Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez as soon as he heard the Mexican had secured a Formula One comeback with newcomers Cadillac next season, he revealed on Thursday.

Perez partnered the four-times world champion at Red Bull from 2021 to 2024 but left after a dramatic drop in form. The 35-year-old's return, alongside Valtteri Bottas, with the 2026 debutants was announced on Tuesday.

“I quickly, when I saw the news come out, sent a message to him,” Verstappen told reporters ahead of his home Dutch Grand Prix. “I'm of course very happy for him that he got a seat. He's a great guy and we've always got along very well. I'm happy to see him back on the grid.

“How he's going to perform, I think, will also depend on how good the car is going to be ... but it's a new opportunity and I'm sure he's very excited for it.”

Perez, a six-times race winner, was championship runner-up to Verstappen in 2023 but slumped to eighth in 2024 when his teammate clinched his fourth title in a row. His successors Liam Lawson, who lasted two races, and Yuki Tsunoda have also struggled in a team where Verstappen is the clear number one and the car is tuned to his taste.

Since Perez left, Verstappen has won two races and scored 187 points but his teammates added only seven with Tsunoda having a best result of sixth in the Miami sprint and ninth in regular grands prix.

Verstappen said Perez now had the chance to make a fresh start with the sport's 11th team.

“I think also from his side, just one half of the season doesn't define what you can do, right? I think he's also quite easy in that. Some people maybe dwell on it a bit more,” he added. “He has shown a lot of great things even before he got to Red Bull, during the Red Bull time. He just needs to go in there and enjoy it again and have a good time.”

READ MORE:

McLaren target Dutch Grand Prix victory at Verstappen’s home circuit

Norris, triumphant last year in Zandvoort, will be chasing his fourth win in five races.
Motoring
1 day ago

With nothing to prove, Perez wants to enjoy racing again

Sergio Perez said he had nothing to prove and wanted to enjoy racing again after Cadillac announced the Mexican's Formula One comeback next season.
Motoring
1 day ago

Why Bottas and Perez are a safe but obvious choice for Cadillac

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, announced on Tuesday as Cadillac's 2026 driver lineup, represent a safe and obvious choice for the General ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Malaysia has no plans to host Formula 1 Grand Prix again, says minister

Malaysia has no plans to bring back the annual Formula One race due to high sponsorship costs and a tight racing calendar, its sports minister Hannah ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. VW boosts Amarok range with potent new petrol engine New Models
  2. Verstappen happy to see old teammate Perez returning to F1 grid Motorsport
  3. Sixth-generation Subaru Forester goes on sale in SA New Models
  4. Russell backs Hamilton to bounce back after 'useless' comment Motorsport
  5. Single buyer acquires Mansour Ojjeh’s entire McLaren car collection news

Latest Videos

DRC signs major mining deal with U.S.-backed KoBold Metals
Tanzania's President Hassan cleared to run in October election but key rivals ...