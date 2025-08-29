Motorsport

Norris leads Piastri in McLaren one-two in first Dutch Grand Prix practice

29 August 2025 - 14:09 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Norris clocked 1:10.278 seconds around the Zandvoort circuit in blustery conditions, with rain expected later on Friday in the second session.
Norris clocked 1:10.278 seconds around the Zandvoort circuit in blustery conditions, with rain expected later on Friday in the second session.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri finished one-two in first practice for the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday, while the two Aston Martin cars driven by Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso were close behind.

The two McLaren drivers are separated by just nine points and Norris clocked 1:10.278 seconds around the Zandvoort circuit in blustery conditions, with rain expected later on Friday in the second session.

Piastri was 0.292 seconds behind Norris, who has won three of the past four races, while Stroll and Alonso were more than half a second slower.

Williams driver Alexander Albon was fifth-fastest, while home favourite Max Verstappen was nearly a second slower.

Mercedes' George Russell, Williams' Carlos Sainz, Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Alpine's Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10.

Norris downplays momentum talk ahead of tricky season finale

Lando Norris has won three of the last four races, but the McLaren Formula One driver said ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix he was not a great believer ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Verstappen then found himself in the gravel at the end of the session when he botched a practice start by locking up into turn 1. His teammate Yuki Tsunoda was 16th fastest.

Earlier, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton nearly spun out at turn 2 but managed to regain control to stay on the track, while Kimi Antonelli struggled with understeer at turn 9 and beached his Mercedes in the gravel, bringing out the red flag.

Once the session restarted and drivers switched to the soft tyres, Norris and Piastri set the pace with fastest laps as dark clouds loomed near the circuit.

Both Ferraris were clearly struggling as they finished 14th and 15th fastest. A frustrated Charles Leclerc said on the team radio they were “miles off” the pace. 

READ MORE:

Hamilton wants to focus on 'pure love' of racing at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton says he wants to put the fun factor back in his Formula One career after a difficult start at Ferrari.
Motoring
9 hours ago

Piastri defends McLaren strategy calls

Oscar Piastri has backed McLaren over strategy calls, despite them arguably denying him a victory at the last race in Hungary and reducing his ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Verstappen happy to see old teammate Perez returning to F1 grid

Max Verstappen congratulated former Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez as soon as he heard the Mexican had secured a Formula One comeback with newcomers ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Single buyer acquires Mansour Ojjeh’s entire McLaren car collection

A unique collection of 20 barely used McLaren road cars belonging to the Formula One team's late co-owner Mansour Ojjeh has been snapped up by an ...
Motoring
1 day ago

McLaren target Dutch Grand Prix victory at Verstappen’s home circuit

Norris, triumphant last year in Zandvoort, will be chasing his fourth win in five races.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Norris fastest in second Dutch GP practice Motorsport
  2. Meet the LDV Terron 9, South Africa's biggest bakkie New Models
  3. MG ZS crossover lands in Mzansi with a turbo boost New Models
  4. Norris leads Piastri in McLaren one-two in first Dutch Grand Prix practice Motorsport
  5. Ford to retrench hundreds of workers in South Africa news

Latest Videos

Trump administration asks Chicago-area military base for immigration operation ...
Rare loss for federal prosecutors trying to charge DC sandwich thrower