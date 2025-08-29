Motorsport

Piastri defends McLaren strategy calls

29 August 2025 - 09:14 By Reuters
Oscar Piastri told reporters at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort on Thursday the differing race strategies had been discussed.
Image: Jayce Illman/Getty Images

Oscar Piastri has backed McLaren over strategy calls, despite them arguably denying him a victory at the last race in Hungary and reducing his Formula One championship lead.

Piastri qualified ahead of teammate Lando Norris at the Hungaroring and appeared the quicker car during the race.

However, after Norris lost places early on to Mercedes' George Russell and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, the Briton opted for a one-stop strategy which paid off and denied his two-stopping Australian teammate the victory.

Norris, winner of three of the last four races, is nine points behind Piastri with 10 rounds remaining. McLaren have won the last four races one-two.

In the aftermath, McLaren defended the race effectively being decided on strategy and its drivers’ right to adopt different approaches.

“Yeah, we’ve spoken about it since then,” he said. “I think ultimately there are race situations where being the second car from the team on track or being the last car in the train or the last car in the group, you’ve got a lot less to lose.

“That kind of aspect is always going to be there. I think it would be unfair to neutralise that because of wanting to be on the same strategy.”

Piastri said the discussions about what might have been done differently had been “very productive”.

“I think we’re still going to be free to pick alternating strategies if that’s what we want,” he said. “It’s obviously a difficult thing to try to cover, different strategies, especially when you’re in the position we are in the championships.”

McLaren are 299 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors' standings and cruising to their second successive crown. The drivers' duel is far harder to predict as Piastri and Norris could take it down to the wire.

