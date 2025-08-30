Lando Norris completed his domination of Dutch Grand Prix practice on Saturday by leading McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri one-two in the third and final session with a lap faster than last year's pole time.
Norris was quickest in both of Friday's sessions and made it a hat-trick ahead of his championship-leading Australian rival, who is nine points clear in the standings after 14 of 24 races, by 0.242 seconds on the soft tyres.
George Russell was third for Mercedes on a sunny, breezy morning at seaside Zandvoort but a hefty 0.886 off fellow Briton Norris's best effort of 1:08.972 seconds.
Norris's pole from last year, ahead of a race he won, was 1:09.673.
Carlos Sainz was fourth fastest for Williams with home favourite and four-time world champion Max Verstappen fifth for Red Bull and 0.953 off the pace.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was sixth, while teammate Lewis Hamilton languished in 14th place after running wide, with Williams's Alex Albon seventh and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll eighth after crashing in Friday's second session.
Racing Bull's Isack Hadjar and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso completed the top 10.
McLaren will be chasing their fifth successive one-two in Sunday's race while Norris can take his fourth win in five rounds.
Norris sets the pace in final Dutch Grand Prix practice
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images
