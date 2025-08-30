Motorsport

Norris sets the pace in final Dutch Grand Prix practice

30 August 2025 - 13:43 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lando Norris completed his domination of Dutch Grand Prix practice on Saturday by leading McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri one-two in the third and final session with a lap faster than last year's pole time.
Lando Norris completed his domination of Dutch Grand Prix practice on Saturday by leading McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri one-two in the third and final session with a lap faster than last year's pole time.
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

Lando Norris completed his domination of Dutch Grand Prix practice on Saturday by leading McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri one-two in the third and final session with a lap faster than last year's pole time.

Norris was quickest in both of Friday's sessions and made it a hat-trick ahead of his championship-leading Australian rival, who is nine points clear in the standings after 14 of 24 races, by 0.242 seconds on the soft tyres.

George Russell was third for Mercedes on a sunny, breezy morning at seaside Zandvoort but a hefty 0.886 off fellow Briton Norris's best effort of 1:08.972 seconds.

Norris's pole from last year, ahead of a race he won, was 1:09.673.

Carlos Sainz was fourth fastest for Williams with home favourite and four-time world champion Max Verstappen fifth for Red Bull and 0.953 off the pace.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was sixth, while teammate Lewis Hamilton languished in 14th place after running wide, with Williams's Alex Albon seventh and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll eighth after crashing in Friday's second session.

Racing Bull's Isack Hadjar and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso completed the top 10.

McLaren will be chasing their fifth successive one-two in Sunday's race while Norris can take his fourth win in five rounds.

READ MORE

Norris fastest in second Dutch GP practice

McLaren's Lando Norris sounded a warning to teammate and Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri when the Briton topped the first and second ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Norris leads Piastri in McLaren one-two in first Dutch Grand Prix practice

The McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri finished one-two in first practice for the Dutch Grand Prix on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hamilton wants to focus on 'pure love' of racing at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton says he wants to put the fun factor back in his Formula One career after a difficult start at Ferrari.
Motoring
1 day ago

Norris downplays momentum talk ahead of tricky season finale

Lando Norris has won three of the last four races, but the McLaren Formula One driver said ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix he was not a great believer ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Piastri claims pole position for Dutch Grand Prix Motorsport
  2. Meet the LDV Terron 9, South Africa's biggest bakkie New Models
  3. Norris sets the pace in final Dutch Grand Prix practice Motorsport
  4. MG ZS crossover lands in Mzansi with a turbo boost New Models
  5. Norris fastest in second Dutch GP practice Motorsport

Latest Videos

Veteran Actress, Nandi Nyembe funeral service
Trump administration asks Chicago-area military base for immigration operation ...