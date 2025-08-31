Motorsport

Piastri wins Dutch GP as Norris' hopes go up in smoke

31 August 2025 - 16:57 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Oscar Piastri won the Dutch Grand Prix to take a mighty 34 point lead in the Formula One championship on Sunday as McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris saw his hopes go up in smoke.
Oscar Piastri won the Dutch Grand Prix to take a mighty 34 point lead in the Formula One championship on Sunday as McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris saw his hopes go up in smoke.
Image: Andrew Ferraro - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Oscar Piastri won the Dutch Grand Prix to take a mighty 34 point lead in the Formula One championship on Sunday as McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris saw his hopes go up in smoke.

On a day of drama, with Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crashing out in separate incidents, McLaren were heading for a record-equalling fifth successive one-two win when Norris suffered late despair.

After saying he could smell smoke in the cockpit, the Briton slowed and retired from second place on lap 65 of 72 with visible evidence seen coming out of the back of his stricken car.

Home hero Max Verstappen finished second for Red Bull with Racing Bulls' French rookie Isack Hadjar taking his first Formula One podium in third place and punching the air in delight.

Had Norris passed Piastri, the gap at the top would have been slashed to two points. Second place would have expanded it to 16 but the blank instead catapulted Piastri to a lead of substantially more than a race win.

With the McLarens so closely matched and nine races remaining plus Saturday sprints, Norris faces a major challenge after what could prove a decisive moment in the championship.

“I controlled the race when I needed to and it was unfortunate [for Norris] at the end,” said Piastri after the Australian's seventh win of the campaign.

“But I was in control at that moment and used the pace when I needed to.”

The ninth career win equalled those of former F1 racer and compatriot Mark Webber, now Piastri's manager.

George Russell finished fourth for Mercedes with Alex Albon fifth for Williams and Oliver Bearman sixth for Haas after starting last and from the pit lane in a race with two safety car periods.

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso gave Aston Martin a double points finish in seventh and eighth with Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda ninth and Esteban Ocon completing the top 10 for Haas.

READ MORE

Hamilton wants to focus on 'pure love' of racing at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton says he wants to put the fun factor back in his Formula One career after a difficult start at Ferrari.
Motoring
2 days ago

Norris downplays momentum talk ahead of tricky season finale

Lando Norris has won three of the last four races, but the McLaren Formula One driver said ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix he was not a great believer ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Verstappen happy to see old teammate Perez returning to F1 grid

Max Verstappen congratulated former Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez as soon as he heard the Mexican had secured a Formula One comeback with newcomers ...
Motoring
3 days ago

With nothing to prove, Perez wants to enjoy racing again

Sergio Perez said he had nothing to prove and wanted to enjoy racing again after Cadillac announced the Mexican's Formula One comeback next season.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Piastri wins Dutch GP as Norris' hopes go up in smoke Motorsport
  2. Piastri claims pole position for Dutch Grand Prix Motorsport
  3. Meet the LDV Terron 9, South Africa's biggest bakkie New Models
  4. Norris sets the pace in final Dutch Grand Prix practice Motorsport
  5. MG ZS crossover lands in Mzansi with a turbo boost New Models

Latest Videos

The Thursday Murder Club | Official Trailer | Netflix
NOSFERATU - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters December 25