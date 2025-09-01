Ford has announced a product recall notice affecting Transit vehicles built between 2024 and 2025 and Mustangs built between 2021 and 2022.
The company says it’s contacting affected customers and advising them to get in touch with a dealer to have the necessary repairs completed free of charge.
Customers can check if their Ford is affected by this or any other recall by visiting here and entering their VIN number in the search bar, or phone 0860-011-022/+2712-843-5824 (international callers).
Ford Transit
Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) said five Transit unit vehicles are affected in South Africa. The passenger airbag needs to be replaced because a filter in the inflator might not meet the thickness specification. Under normal driving conditions this issue does not affect vehicle operation.
In the event of an accident that meets the parameters for airbag deployment the out-of-specification filters may restrict gas flow from the inflator.
Ford Mustang
Ford has identified a potential loss in fuel pressure and flow from the fuel tank of the sports car due to failure of the low-pressure fuel pump, which can be due to internal contamination of the jet pump, resulting in an increase of internal friction and sensitivity to vapour lock.
This may cause a lack of fuel delivery to the engine and result in an engine stall. Ford has identified 330 Mustangs affected in South Africa, two in Namibia and one in Botswana.
FMCSA said it’s working to provide parts to repair the concern and when they become available customers will be notified to schedule a service appointment for repairs to be completed free of charge.
It is the latest in a series of Ford recalls, the most recent being in July and August.
An estimated 30,000 Ford vehicles have been recalled in Southern Africa in 2025, while the parent company recalled more than 1.5-million vehicles for a variety of technical issues in the US in the same period.
NEWS
Another safety recall for Fords in SA
Airbag and fuel pump issues identified in 338 vehicles in Southern Africa
Image: Reuters
