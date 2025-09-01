Toyota’s Ogier wins Paraguay Rally to boost hopes of a ninth title

Toyota's Sebastien Ogier won the inaugural Rally of Paraguay on Sunday to boost his chances of a record-equalling ninth world championship crown.
The 41-year-old Frenchman, who started the season intending to mount only a part-time campaign, is nine points behind Welsh teammate Elfyn Evans, who finished runner-up 26.2 seconds behind.
Evans extended his lead from three points after his previous closest challenger, double world champion teammate Kalle Rovanpera, could finish only sixth after a puncture on Saturday.
The Finn and Ogier, who has compatriot Sebastien Loeb's record nine titles as a target, are level on 189 points.
Hyundai's reigning champion Thierry Neuville took the final podium position in third place.
The victory was Toyota's 102nd in the world championship, and ninth out of 10 this season, equalling Citroen's all-time record.
Ogier's only significant setback was on the final Power Stage, where bonus points can be won, when the weather changed before his run and he had heavy rain that rivals avoided.
"How unlucky can you be? Only one to have this heavy rain. But we’ll keep winning and win this championship," said the Frenchman.
"The points don’t show it, that’s the only negative part, but it’s a win and that’s the most important thing," said Ogier, who has not had much previous success in South America.
Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux was fourth and teammate Ott Tanak fifth.
The championship moves to Chile for the next round from September 11 to 14.
