Ferrari chasing first win of the season at Italy's 'Temple of Speed'

Ferrari will celebrate past glory, and hope to speed on from current woes, when they close out the European Formula One season with their long-suffering home fans at Monza this weekend.

Sunday's Italian Grand Prix marks the 50th anniversary of late Austrian triple champion Niki Lauda's first title, secured at the circuit with Enzo Ferrari's team in front of a huge and passionate crowd.

The cars now raced by seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, last year's winner at the 'Pista Magica', will pay tribute with a special red and white retro livery harking back to the 312T of 1975.

Ferrari fan favourite Jean Alesi, a one-off winner in Canada in 1995, will drive that year's V12-powered Ferrari 412 T2 for a noisy blast from the past around the super-fast track on Sunday morning.

It will all be a welcome distraction from present realities for a team that have not won a title since 2008 and, despite still being second overall, have given their fans a campaign full of pain.

Ferrari have yet to win this year — something lower-ranked rivals Red Bull and Mercedes have managed — and the home return comes hot on the heels of both cars crashing out in the Netherlands last weekend.

To make matters worse, Hamilton — record winner of 105 races who had the fans at fever pitch when he joined from Mercedes in January — will make his first Monza appearance as a Ferrari driver with a five-place grid penalty.