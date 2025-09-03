Motorsport

Two-time IndyCar champ Will Power leaves Penske after 17 years

03 September 2025 - 07:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Will Power, 44, recorded 42 of his 45 IndyCar wins and 71 pole positions under the Team Penske banner.
Will Power, 44, recorded 42 of his 45 IndyCar wins and 71 pole positions under the Team Penske banner.
Image: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Two-time IndyCar champion and former Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power and Team Penske have parted ways after 17 seasons.

The team confirmed the news on Tuesday, two days after the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway.

"It's been the honour of my life to drive for Roger and the Penske organisation," Power said in a release from the team.

"We have accomplished so much together, and I will always be grateful for my time with the team and my teammates who have supported me along the way. After much consideration, I felt like a change for me was the right move at this time."

Power, 44, recorded 42 of his 45 IndyCar wins and 71 pole positions under the Team Penske banner.

The Australian won his series championships in 2014 and 2022 and the Indianapolis 500 in 2018. He finished ninth in the NTT IndyCar Series standings this season.

"As we sat down to talk about our future together, we felt it was time for him to make a change beginning with next season," Roger Penske said.

"He has been an outstanding driver and teammate for our organisation. His results speak for themselves, and we wish him the very best in the new phase of his career."

Team Penske said it will announce its plans for the No 12 Verizon Chevrolet before the 2026 season, but 23-year-old David Malukas is rumoured to be Power's successor.

Extreme H to debut as a Hydrogen World Cup event in Saudi Arabia

Pioneering hydrogen off-road racing series Extreme H will debut as a weeklong World Cup event in Saudi Arabia next month after organisers scrubbed ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Stella looks forward to Norris showing fighting spirit after Dutch GP setback

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella expects Lando Norris to show his fighting spirit after the blow of retirement in Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix.
Motoring
1 day ago

Toyota’s Ogier wins Paraguay Rally to boost hopes of a ninth title

The victory was Toyota's 102nd in the world championship, and ninth out of 10 this season, equalling Citroen's all-time record
Motoring
2 days ago

Indy 500 roars back with biggest ratings since 2008

The debut of the Indianapolis 500 on Fox Sports paid dividends as the Greatest Spectacle in Racing drew an average audience of more than seven ...
Motoring
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Audi Concept C hints at the all-electric TT of the future New Models
  2. This is how much you'll pay for the new Tata Punch in SA New Models
  3. REVIEW | The Porsche 911 Carrera T is a modern road rocket with a vintage twist Reviews
  4. New BMW scooter concept designed to be ridden without helmets or gear New Models
  5. Stanley Anderson explains how Hyundai has grown market share against the ... Features

Latest Videos

J20 Summit | Constitutional Courts and Supreme Courts conference
Polokwane Magistrate's Court pronounce insurance-related killings judgment