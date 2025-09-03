Two-time IndyCar champion and former Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power and Team Penske have parted ways after 17 seasons.
The team confirmed the news on Tuesday, two days after the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway.
"It's been the honour of my life to drive for Roger and the Penske organisation," Power said in a release from the team.
"We have accomplished so much together, and I will always be grateful for my time with the team and my teammates who have supported me along the way. After much consideration, I felt like a change for me was the right move at this time."
Power, 44, recorded 42 of his 45 IndyCar wins and 71 pole positions under the Team Penske banner.
The Australian won his series championships in 2014 and 2022 and the Indianapolis 500 in 2018. He finished ninth in the NTT IndyCar Series standings this season.
"As we sat down to talk about our future together, we felt it was time for him to make a change beginning with next season," Roger Penske said.
"He has been an outstanding driver and teammate for our organisation. His results speak for themselves, and we wish him the very best in the new phase of his career."
Team Penske said it will announce its plans for the No 12 Verizon Chevrolet before the 2026 season, but 23-year-old David Malukas is rumoured to be Power's successor.
Two-time IndyCar champ Will Power leaves Penske after 17 years
Image: Justin Casterline/Getty Images
