Miller signs contract extension with Prima Pramac through to 2026

Jack Miller will continue to ride for the Prima Pramac team next season after Yamaha announced on Thursday they had extended their contract with the Australian until 2026.
Miller, who raced with Ducati and KTM before joining Pramac for the 2025 season, will team up with twice World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu when the Turkish rider makes the switch to MotoGP next year.
"Jack's energy, extensive experience and proven adaptability across different machines have made him an invaluable member of our team and an instant fit for our project," Paolo Pavesio, MD of Yamaha Motor Racing, said in a statement.
"In a season defined by rapid evolution and innovation, Jack's positivity, proactive mindset and consistently uplifting presence have been a driving force within Yamaha and the Pramac team.
"With a full year of experience on the Yamaha, the qualities will be a tremendous asset as we look ahead to the 2026 season."
Yamaha are counting on Miller's experience for their satellite team as they switch to V4 engines in 2026.
"I'm really happy and excited to stay with Yamaha and the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team. This year has been an amazing return to Pramac Racing," Miller said.
"I'm looking forward to working hard with Yamaha to help develop the bike and close the gap to the other manufacturers. I believe the best is yet to come."
With the two seats taken, Miguel Oliveira is without a ride for 2026 after the team opted not to extend his contract. The Portuguese had joined on a one-year deal with an option for a second year.
"Unfortunately his season was impacted by the injury he sustained in Argentina, but his commitment to returning to the bike, his dedication to the project and his professionalism have been exemplary," Pavesio said.
While Miller is 17th in the championship standings, Oliveira is 23rd after missing four rounds earlier this year due to injuries. Pramac are also bottom of the team standings after making the switch from Ducati to Yamaha machines.
Miller signs contract extension with Prima Pramac through to 2026
Image: Gold & Goose Photography/Getty Images
Jack Miller will continue to ride for the Prima Pramac team next season after Yamaha announced on Thursday they had extended their contract with the Australian until 2026.
Miller, who raced with Ducati and KTM before joining Pramac for the 2025 season, will team up with twice World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu when the Turkish rider makes the switch to MotoGP next year.
"Jack's energy, extensive experience and proven adaptability across different machines have made him an invaluable member of our team and an instant fit for our project," Paolo Pavesio, MD of Yamaha Motor Racing, said in a statement.
"In a season defined by rapid evolution and innovation, Jack's positivity, proactive mindset and consistently uplifting presence have been a driving force within Yamaha and the Pramac team.
"With a full year of experience on the Yamaha, the qualities will be a tremendous asset as we look ahead to the 2026 season."
Yamaha are counting on Miller's experience for their satellite team as they switch to V4 engines in 2026.
"I'm really happy and excited to stay with Yamaha and the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team. This year has been an amazing return to Pramac Racing," Miller said.
"I'm looking forward to working hard with Yamaha to help develop the bike and close the gap to the other manufacturers. I believe the best is yet to come."
With the two seats taken, Miguel Oliveira is without a ride for 2026 after the team opted not to extend his contract. The Portuguese had joined on a one-year deal with an option for a second year.
"Unfortunately his season was impacted by the injury he sustained in Argentina, but his commitment to returning to the bike, his dedication to the project and his professionalism have been exemplary," Pavesio said.
While Miller is 17th in the championship standings, Oliveira is 23rd after missing four rounds earlier this year due to injuries. Pramac are also bottom of the team standings after making the switch from Ducati to Yamaha machines.
READ MORE:
‘Reborn’ Marquez redefines MotoGP dominance as seventh title beckons
Marc Marquez wins Hungarian Grand Prix for seventh straight sprint-race double
Japanese Grand Prix to stay on MotoGP calendar until 2030
MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix to return in 2027 near Buenos Aires
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos