Motorsport

Hamilton leads Ferrari one-two in first Italian Grand Prix practice

05 September 2025 - 15:23 By Reuters
Making his first appearance at Monza in Ferrari red, seven-time world champion and five-time Italian Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton lapped the superfast 'Pista Magica' with a best time of 1:20.117 seconds.
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc delighted the Ferrari fans with a surprise one-two in first practice for the Italian Formula One team's home grand prix at Monza on Friday.

Leclerc, last year's winner, was 0.169 slower with former Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz — the man Hamilton replaced in January after moving from Mercedes — third for Williams but 0.533 off the pace.

Hamilton has yet to stand on the podium for Ferrari and Friday's opening session, held in bright sunshine at the “Temple of Motorsport”, was a boost after the team's double blank in the Netherlands last weekend when both cars crashed.

Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday, however, after it was carried over from Zandvoort.

Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen was fourth fastest ahead of Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli for Mercedes.

