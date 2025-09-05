Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc delighted the Ferrari fans with a surprise one-two in first practice for the Italian Formula One team's home grand prix at Monza on Friday.
Hamilton leads Ferrari one-two in first Italian Grand Prix practice
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc delighted the Ferrari fans with a surprise one-two in first practice for the Italian Formula One team's home grand prix at Monza on Friday.
Making his first appearance at Monza in Ferrari red, seven-time world champion and five-time Italian Grand Prix winner Hamilton lapped the superfast “Pista Magica” with a best time of 1:20.117 seconds.
Leclerc, last year's winner, was 0.169 slower with former Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz — the man Hamilton replaced in January after moving from Mercedes — third for Williams but 0.533 off the pace.
Hamilton has yet to stand on the podium for Ferrari and Friday's opening session, held in bright sunshine at the “Temple of Motorsport”, was a boost after the team's double blank in the Netherlands last weekend when both cars crashed.
Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday, however, after it was carried over from Zandvoort.
Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen was fourth fastest ahead of Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli for Mercedes.
Hamilton shocked by ‘hardcore’ Monza grid drop in rollercoaster season
McLaren's title contender Lando Norris was sixth after a trip through the gravel, with championship-leading teammate Oscar Piastri sitting out the session while Irish Formula Two driver Alex Dunne took his place and ended 16th.
Alex Albon was seventh fastest for Williams with Mercedes' George Russell — who lost power and pulled over towards the end — eighth and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso ninth with Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar completing the top 10.
French rookie Hadjar, third last weekend for his first career podium in Formula One, triggered a red flag when he went off at the Ascari Chicane with 25 minutes to go and scattered gravel across the track.
Alpine had Estonian reserve driver Paul Aron replacing Argentina's Franco Colapinto for the session and he finished last.
Runaway leaders McLaren are chasing a sixth win in a row on Sunday, with Piastri 34 points clear of Norris after 15 of 24 rounds.
