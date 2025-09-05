Lewis Hamilton described his five-place grid penalty for Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix as "pretty hardcore" and said he was shocked to find out about it only after returning home from last weekend's race in the Netherlands.
The seven-times world champion was caught speeding while warning flags were waved as he headed to the starting grid but the drop, plus two penalty points, was decided only after he crashed out of the race.
"I don't know how the other drivers felt about the decisions from the last race, but when I landed back home and saw I got the penalty. I was shocked," Hamilton told reporters on Thursday.
"To get the penalty and get penalty points is pretty hardcore. But I learned from it and there's no point whinging about it. I'll move forward. It's going to be challenging this weekend because qualifying is so close between us all. Getting in the top five is very, very tough."
Sunday's race at Monza will be Hamilton's first in Ferrari red at the team's spiritual home where teammate Charles Leclerc won last year.
Overtaking is difficult at the fastest track on the calendar, putting a premium on grid position.
Hamilton shocked by ‘hardcore’ Monza grid drop in rollercoaster season
Image: Jay Hirano/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Ferrari chasing first win of the season at Italy's 'Temple of Speed'
Hamilton said the drop was part of an "emotional rollercoaster" first season at Ferrari since he joined from Mercedes in January in a blaze of optimism and fan jubilation.
The most successful driver in the sport's history has yet to stand on the podium in 15 starts with Ferrari, who have yet to win this season other than a sprint race in China in March that Hamilton led from start to finish.
"Did I expect it to be as volatile in terms of the feeling? No, but that's life," the Briton said of his season so far. "I'd like to think that we're coming towards the brighter end of the tunnel."
Hamilton said leaving the garage in his red Ferrari at the 'Temple of Speed' on Friday would be a special moment in his career.
He also believed the harder the season "the better it can make you".
"I think this year has been tough for everyone within the team, but I think it prepares us for better days," he said. "I think we'll be stronger having gone through this tough first six months. I'm really excited and motivated for a positive uphill battle from here."
