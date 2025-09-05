Motorsport

Norris aims to win F1 title without bad luck for Piastri

05 September 2025 - 09:20 By Reuters
Lando Norris is now 34 points behind the Australian with nine rounds, including Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, remaining.
Image: Guido De Bortoli/Getty Images

Lando Norris believes he can still win the Formula One title — despite his Dutch Grand Prix going up in smoke last weekend — and would not wish similar misfortune on championship-leading McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Piastri has seven wins to Norris' five for the season and won at Zandvoort last Sunday after Norris stopped with a mechanical problem while in second place.

“I can still win the championship without anything happening [to Piastri],” the Briton told reporters at Monza on Thursday. “That's the way I wish to do it.

“It would make my life easier if there were some more drivers in between every now and then,” he added. “The thing is, we're so dominant as a team and that almost makes my life harder.”

McLaren have finished one-two in seven of the 15 races so far and have won the past five in a row. Piastri is the only driver to have scored points in every race.

