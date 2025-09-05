Motorsport

Simola Hillclimb to introduce enhanced safety measures in 2026

Tyre barriers will be upgraded to FIA specification after fatal accident this year

05 September 2025 - 10:35 By Motor News Reporter

Simola Hillclimb organisers will step up safety for the 16th edition in Knysna from April 30 to May 3 2026...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. F1 extends Monaco Grand Prix contract to 2035 Motorsport
  2. New Tata Harrier soars into Mzansi New Models
  3. Simola Hillclimb to introduce enhanced safety measures in 2026 Motorsport
  4. Norris aims to win F1 title without bad luck for Piastri Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Reviews

Latest Videos

Google Fined $425 Million for Secret Data Tracking | Vantage with Palki Sharma ...
At Least 60 Dead In Fatal Boat Accident In Niger State | WION Dispatch