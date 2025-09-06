Daniel Ricciardo confirms retirement from racing

Daniel Ricciardo confirmed Friday that he has moved from the driver's seat to the role of motorsports ambassador with the rebranded Ford Racing.

Ricciardo, 36, last was behind the wheel in a professional race in 2024 for the Red Bull-owned team that is now Racing Bulls.

"While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador," the Australian wrote in a blog post.

"I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford's customers.

"So why now and why me? When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports.

"For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime."

The Australian was an eight-time F1 race winner.