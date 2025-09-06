Motorsport

Daniel Ricciardo confirms retirement from racing

06 September 2025 - 11:39 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ricciardo, 36, last was behind the wheel in a professional race in 2024 for the Red Bull-owned team that is now Racing Bulls.
Ricciardo, 36, last was behind the wheel in a professional race in 2024 for the Red Bull-owned team that is now Racing Bulls.
Image: Kym Illman/Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo confirmed Friday that he has moved from the driver's seat to the role of motorsports ambassador with the rebranded Ford Racing.

Ricciardo, 36, last was behind the wheel in a professional race in 2024 for the Red Bull-owned team that is now Racing Bulls.

"While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador," the Australian wrote in a blog post.

"I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford's customers.

"So why now and why me? When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports.

"For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime."

The Australian was an eight-time F1 race winner.

READ MORE

Norris fastest in second Italian Grand Prix practice

Ferrari made a flying start to their home Italian Formula One Grand Prix on Friday but McLaren's title contender Lando Norris, bouncing back from the ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Former F1 team boss Steiner leads takeover of KTM Tech3 MotoGP team

A consortium led by former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner will acquire full ownership of the Red Bull KTM Tech3 MotoGP team, with the new ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

F1 extends Monaco Grand Prix contract to 2035

The showcase Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2035 after the Liberty Media-owned sport on Friday extended a ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Simola Hillclimb to introduce enhanced safety measures in 2026

Tyre barriers will be upgraded to FIA specification after fatal accident this year
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Gasly staying at Alpine until 2028 Motorsport
  2. New BMW iX3 is here to take on the EV world New Models
  3. Daniel Ricciardo confirms retirement from racing Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Tesla to award Musk $1-trillion if company achieves targets Sci-Tech
  5. Norris fastest in second Italian Grand Prix practice Motorsport

Latest Videos

Mninwa Johannes "MJ" Mahlangu Special Official Funeral Category 2
From U2 to Africa’s Classrooms: Robert Stephenson’s Journey in Enterprise