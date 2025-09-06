Ducati's Marc Marquez was gifted a sprint victory at the Catalan Grand Prix on Saturday when his brother and pole sitter Alex crashed out of the lead at their home Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track.
MotoGP championship leader Marc had looked set to be beaten for the first time in eight rounds but just as Alex appeared to be cruising to the chequered flag, the Gresini Racing rider lost his balance at turn 10 and crashed with four laps to go.
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo finished second while VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio was third.
Marc has now won 14 of the 15 sprints this season and the victory extended his lead to 187 points, giving the Spaniard the opportunity to seal a seventh championship on Ducati's home turf at the San Marino Grand Prix next weekend.
South Africa's Brad Binder finished sixth.
Marc Marquez wins Catalan Grand Prix sprint after brother Alex crashes out
Image: Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images
