Motorsport

Marc Marquez wins Catalan Grand Prix sprint after brother Alex crashes out

06 September 2025 - 15:38 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ducati's Marc Marquez was gifted a sprint victory at the Catalan Grand Prix on Saturday when his brother and pole sitter Alex crashed out of the lead at their home Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track.
Ducati's Marc Marquez was gifted a sprint victory at the Catalan Grand Prix on Saturday when his brother and pole sitter Alex crashed out of the lead at their home Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track.
Image: Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ducati's Marc Marquez was gifted a sprint victory at the Catalan Grand Prix on Saturday when his brother and pole sitter Alex crashed out of the lead at their home Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track.

MotoGP championship leader Marc had looked set to be beaten for the first time in eight rounds but just as Alex appeared to be cruising to the chequered flag, the Gresini Racing rider lost his balance at turn 10 and crashed with four laps to go.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo finished second while VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio was third.

Marc has now won 14 of the 15 sprints this season and the victory extended his lead to 187 points, giving the Spaniard the opportunity to seal a seventh championship on Ducati's home turf at the San Marino Grand Prix next weekend.

South Africa's Brad Binder finished sixth.

READ MORE

Alex Marquez breaks lap record to clinch pole for Catalan Grand Prix

Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez claimed his first pole position in nearly 900 days when he stormed to a lap record in qualifying on home turf at the ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Former F1 team boss Steiner leads takeover of KTM Tech3 MotoGP team

A consortium led by former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner will acquire full ownership of the Red Bull KTM Tech3 MotoGP team, with the new ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Norris fastest in final Italian Grand Prix practice

Lando Norris led Saturday's final practice for the Italian Grand Prix while Charles Leclerc put Ferrari second with his final effort to deny McLaren ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Daniel Ricciardo confirms retirement from racing

Daniel Ricciardo confirmed Friday that he has moved from the driver's seat to the role of motorsports ambassador with the rebranded Ford Racing.
Motoring
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Verstappen takes it to the max with pole for Italian Grand Prix Motorsport
  2. Marc Marquez wins Catalan Grand Prix sprint after brother Alex crashes out Motorsport
  3. Norris fastest in final Italian Grand Prix practice Motorsport
  4. New BMW iX3 is here to take on the EV world New Models
  5. Alex Marquez breaks lap record to clinch pole for Catalan Grand Prix Motorsport

Latest Videos

Mninwa Johannes "MJ" Mahlangu Special Official Funeral Category 2
From U2 to Africa’s Classrooms: Robert Stephenson’s Journey in Enterprise