Motorsport

Norris fastest in final Italian Grand Prix practice

06 September 2025 - 13:52 By Reuters
Image: Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Lando Norris led Saturday's final practice for the Italian Grand Prix while Charles Leclerc put Ferrari second with his final effort to deny McLaren the one-two, with championship leader Oscar Piastri third.

Norris, 34 points behind Piastri after 15 of 24 rounds, lapped the 'Pista Magica' outside Milan with a best time of 1:19.331 seconds.

Leclerc, last year's winner, was 0.021 slower with Australian Piastri, winner of seven races already this season, 0.165 off the pace.

Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen was fourth fastest.

McLaren will be chasing their sixth win in a row in Sunday's race at the 'Temple of Speed' and could also secure their eighth one-two of the campaign.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who was fastest in Friday's first practice, was seventh fastest on his first weekend at Monza in Ferrari colours.

“Need some more juice. Need some more speed somehow,” said the seven-time world champion over the team radio.

George Russell was fifth for Mercedes ahead of Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto in sixth with Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar eighth and Mercedes' Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli ninth.

Alex Albon completed the top 10 for Williams.

