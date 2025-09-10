Motorsport

Adidas named official apparel partner of Audi F1 team

The two companies will jointly release a product line featuring apparel, footwear and accessories before the 2026 season

10 September 2025 - 12:14 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
From next year Adidas will be the apparel partner of the Audi Formula One team.
From next year Adidas will be the apparel partner of the Audi Formula One team.
Image: Supplied

German sportswear maker Adidas will become the apparel partner of the Audi Formula One team from next year in a multiyear partnership, Audi announced on Wednesday.

Swiss-based Sauber are becoming the factory Audi team in 2026, when Formula One starts a new engine era with major rule changes and an 11th team on the grid with the arrival of Cadillac.

“We are very proud to partner with the future Audi F1 team and support their debut into the highest level of competition for the sport,” Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said.

Audi and Adidas, which are also kit suppliers to the Mercedes Formula One team, will jointly release a product line featuring apparel, footwear and accessories before the beginning of the 2026 season.

“Our partnership in Formula One goes far beyond the pursuit of innovation and peak performance: it combines the strengths and visions of two progressive brands,” Gernot Doellner, chair of the Volkswagen-owned Audi, said in a statement.

Sauber are eighth in the 10-team standings.

READ MORE:

Renault boss Provost says Alpine staying in F1 ‘for a long time’

Renault will "stay in Formula 1 for a long time" with the Alpine team, new CEO Francois Provost said in an interview with French broadcaster Canal+.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Team orders controversy not only about fairness for McLaren

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella said a team orders controversy in Sunday's Italian Grand Prix was about putting McLaren's racing values first and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hamilton will be on the podium this year, says Vasseur

Lewis Hamilton has yet to stand on the Formula One podium as a Ferrari driver, but team boss Fred Vasseur has no doubt the seven-times world champion ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Handing place back to Norris was fair, says Piastri

Oscar Piastri said McLaren's request for him to hand back second place to teammate and Formula One title rival Lando Norris in Sunday's Italian Grand ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Adidas named official apparel partner of Audi F1 team Motorsport
  2. Aston Martin unveils special Vanquish, DB12 models for Volante’s 60th New Models
  3. Mercedes EQS with solid-state battery covers 1,205km on single charge news
  4. Nissan SA offers limited time price cuts on X-Trail SUV news
  5. New Ferrari 849 Testarossa pays homage to the 1980s icon New Models

Latest Videos

Apple launches 'game changer' iPhone Air for $999 | REUTERS
Proposed Missouri congressional map would split Troost Avenue in Kansas City