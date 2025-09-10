Motorsport

Renault boss Provost says Alpine staying in F1 ‘for a long time’

10 September 2025 - 07:21 By Reuters
Alpine sit in last place, 10th, in the F1 constructor standings.
Image: Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Renault will "stay in Formula 1 for a long time" with the Alpine team, new CEO Francois Provost said in an interview with French broadcaster Canal+.

In his third month in charge of Renault, Provost sought to lessen speculation about the team's commitment to F1 ahead of it abandoning its own power unit in favour of a Mercedes partnership beginning next year.

Provost appeared at an F1 paddock for the first time last weekend at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

"My visit aims mainly to reaffirm we're staying in Formula 1," Provost said.

He touted the recent contract extension Pierre Gasly, Alpine's top driver, received, tying the 29-year-old Frenchman to the team through to 2028. Steve Nielsen also joined Alpine as MD last week, joining executive adviser Flavio Briatore.

"That's also a very positive sign," Provost said. "We are entering a new era, which will be a performance era but above all a stability era. Pierre's commitment demonstrates this well.

"Steve's appointment as MD is also a good example. We've made many steps forward."

Gasly said last week when his new contract was announced: "As a Frenchman, especially, driving for a French car company makes me feel very proud. Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt this team is the right place to be for the future."

Alpine sit in last place, 10th, in the F1 constructor standings. Gasly is 14th in the driver standings after coming in 16th in Italy. The drivers of Alpine's other car, Franco Colapinto and Jack Doohan, occupy the final two spots in the standings and are the only two drivers with no points this year.

