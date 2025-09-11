Motorsport

Countdown begins for inaugural Cape Town hill climb

11 September 2025 - 11:48 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, left, with Speed Classic Cape Town race director Enzo Kuun.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, left, with Speed Classic Cape Town race director Enzo Kuun.
Image: Supplied

This October the twists and turns of the Mother City’s Philip Kgosana Drive will echo with the sound of high-performance engines as the Speed Classic Cape Town makes its debut.

Set to run on October 25 and 26, this exciting new hill climb event will feature a mix of classic and contemporary race cars taking on the mountain route, with a curated lifestyle experience for spectators.

“We are proud to support the Speed Classic Cape Town and as a city we love to host world class events,” said mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. “I believe this race has the potential to grow into a mainstay event in Cape Town and become a prestigious occasion that will bring visitors from around the world and showcase our city globally.”

Day 1 is all about heritage. About 70 classic cars are set to line up, among them:

  • Stuart Mackay-Davidson’s 1980 Ferrari 308 GTB;
  • Harry Tayler’s 1930 Bentley 4.5l Le Mans; and
  • Charles Arton’s 1979 March 79A — a bespoke build race car for Formula Atlantic in South Africa.

Other names to watch include:

  • Franco Scribante (1970 Chevron B19);
  • Swiss racer Serge Endress (1965 Lola T70 Spyder);
  • Matthias Annefield (1971 Ford Capri Perana); and
  • Dutch former F1 driver/1988 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Jan Lammers.

 

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said he believes the event has the potential to grow into a mainstay event in Cape Town and become a prestigious occasion that will bring visitors from around the world.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said he believes the event has the potential to grow into a mainstay event in Cape Town and become a prestigious occasion that will bring visitors from around the world.
Image: Supplied

Modern machinery takes over on day 2 in the King of the Mountain showdown. Among the headliners are:

  • Farouk Dangor’s Ferrari SF90 Stradale;
  • Greg Parton’s Lamborghini Aventador;
  • Pieter Zeelie’s Toyota MR2 Super GT; and
  • Dawie Joubert’s Ferrari V8-powered Lotus Exige.

Scribante will also be back in his Nissan GTR35, joined by:

  • Marcel Angel’s Ferrari 488 GT3;
  • Byron Mitchell’s Reynard Formula VW; and
  • Connor Kilbride’s Ligier JS53-Evo 2.

“Our course plan is approved by Motorsport South Africa and we have the best safety equipment on hand,” said project director Steyn Momberg.

“All our safety barriers and catch fences were used for Formula E and we have the same disaster management team from the City of Cape Town that managed Formula E.

The event will offer a diverse line-up of classic and modern sports cars.
The event will offer a diverse line-up of classic and modern sports cars.
Image: Supplied

“From the beginning we have wanted the Speed Classic Cape Town to be more than a motorsport event.

“We also have a strong lifestyle element and want this to be something for all of Cape Town. We have everything from exclusive lifestyle experiences and grandstands to a race village where we’ll have brand activations, kiddies’ areas, big screens with live feeds and great food options, making it a perfect day out for the whole family.”

Tickets are on sale now via Webtickets:

  • General access: R200 per person, per day
  • Children: under 6 free, ages 6 to 12 pay R50
  • Grandstand: R1,200 per person, per day
  • Pit access: R750 per person, per day (with General or Grandstand ticket)
  • VIP hospitality: R4,500 per person, per day (up to nine tickets via Webtickets; corporate bookings via hospitality@speedclassic.capetown)

 

READ MORE:

Adidas named official apparel partner of Audi F1 team

German sportswear maker Adidas will become the apparel partner of the Audi Formula One team from next year in a multi-year partnership, Audi ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Team orders controversy not only about fairness for McLaren

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella said a team orders controversy in Sunday's Italian Grand Prix was about putting McLaren's racing values first and ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Simola Hillclimb to introduce enhanced safety measures in 2026

Tyre barriers will be upgraded to FIA specification after fatal accident this year
Motoring
6 days ago

Extreme H to debut as a Hydrogen World Cup event in Saudi Arabia

Pioneering hydrogen off-road racing series Extreme H will debut as a weeklong World Cup event in Saudi Arabia next month after organisers scrubbed ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Toyota Hilux Legend 55 pricing and specs New Models
  2. Countdown begins for inaugural Cape Town hill climb Motorsport
  3. TGR plans to reproduce 4A-GE engine parts news
  4. MotoE put on ice after failing to 'gain traction' with fan base Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | Why the stylish Opel Grandland faces an uphill battle Motoring

Latest Videos

After the earthquake: what lies ahead for Afghanistan? | The Take
NATIONAL COUNCIL OF PROVINCES PLENARY (HYBRID), 11 September 2025