MotoE put on ice after failing to 'gain traction' with fan base

11 September 2025 - 12:42 By Reuters
MotoE began in 2019 and has run for seven seasons, with Spaniard Jordi Torres the most successful rider to have competed in the event, winning the 2020 and 2021 titles.
MotoE began in 2019 and has run for seven seasons, with Spaniard Jordi Torres the most successful rider to have competed in the event, winning the 2020 and 2021 titles.
Image: Gold & Goose Photography/Getty Images

The MotoE World Championship will be put on hold after the 2025 season, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) and MotoGP said on Thursday, citing a lack of viewership and insufficient development in electric performance motorcycles.

MotoE began in 2019 and has run for seven seasons, with Spaniard Jordi Torres the most successful rider to have competed in the event, winning the 2020 and 2021 titles.

“MotoE has not been able to gain sufficient traction within our fan base during its seven seasons of competition, during which time the electric performance motorcycle market has not developed as expected,” organisers said.

“The motorcycle industry has increasingly pivoted towards the development of even more efficient combustion engines, alongside the use of non-fossil fuels.”

MotoGP and the FIM said they would continue to monitor the direction of the electric motorcycle industry.

“MotoE will be reconsidered should the relevance of electric motorcycles — or any other alternative sustainable technology — increase in the future,” they added.

There are two more races remaining in the 2025 MotoE season, with LCR's Mattia Casadei leading the standings. 

