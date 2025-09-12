I finished third on the podium during our previous visit here, behind Car magazine’s Kyle Kock in second and Supersport’s Nabil Abdool in first place. Abdool is the points leader in our class, having amassed 63 points from winning all races throughout the season.
I expect it to be a humdinger of a scramble between the purple-liveried Kock car and my yellow-accented No 50 machine.
Kock is four points adrift of my tally, and third on the overall driver standings. He was on fire at the start of the season, claiming second place finishes at Killarney and Kyalami behind Abdool.
I began reeling him in with a second-place finish at Aldo Scribante, and which I stole when he left the door open at the Dunlop corner in Qqeberha.
Kock also qualified ahead of me on the East London start grid. Again, I snuck past him after a momentary lapse in concentration saw him miss a braking marker and momentarily lose control of his car at the Beacon corner, gifting me another opportunity to pounce for second on the winners podium.
It was a clean cut execution from me at Pretoria’s Zwartkops, though, and I qualified second on the grid ahead of the Capetonian, who came in third, but a racing incident in heat two involving AutoTrader’s Lawrence Minnie effectively ended Kock’s race early, and his car limped off to the pit, collecting half the points on the day.
KILLARNEY PREVIEW
The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part 10
Things are heating up as the season concludes, and TimesLIVE’s Phuti Mpyane is embroiled in a battle for second place overall
Image: Supplied
The penultimate race of the 2025 Extreme Festival Tour powered by Coca-Cola takes place on Saturday at the Killarney racing circuit in Cape Town.
Five other motoring journalists and I have been a part of the motorsport spectacle that features the Extreme supercars, SA Touring Cars, Polo Cup and more. We are part of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Cup, a 24-car field comprising Toyota dealers in GR Corollas, development drivers in 86 coupes and the scribes in Yaris GR race cars.
This weekend’s race is the sixth of seven rounds, and a return to the venue that kickstarted the series in March.
The previous race meeting was at East London, the oldest racing circuit in SA. The outing is deeply etched in the memories of all thanks to the drama of a rain-soaked qualifying and race day that unfolded, resulting in a number of crashes, some quite hairy, but thankfully with no injuries reported.
I enter the Killarney circuit with a backdrop of Table Mountain in second place overall with 40 points. With a length of 3.267km and nine turns, Killarney is a technically demanding track that’s enjoyable if you get the lines correct.
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Kock will not want to be in my rear view mirrors at any point in Cape Town in front of his home crowd. Frankly, that's where I plan to have him behind me. Besides, much has changed at this stage of the championship.
All of us are wiser and more daring now and our cars are different. Our old cars were the six-speed manual variety while the new steeds are more powerful and easier to command on a track thanks to being fitted with eight-speed automatic transmissions.
Determination from all drivers will give the Cape Town race a different complexion, and with one more race left in Pretoria to conclude the series after that, the intention from all the rookie racers is to secure their positions at all cost.
