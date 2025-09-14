Marc Marquez wins San Marino Grand Prix to edge closer to MotoGP title

Ducati's Marc Marquez resisted the challenge of Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi to win the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday, taking his revenge after crashing out of the lead in Saturday's sprint, to inch closer to the MotoGP title.
Bezzecchi had inherited victory in the sprint when Marquez crashed out. This time, however, the determined Spaniard overtook the Aprilia rider on lap 12, having started on the second row of the grid, and never looked back.
Marquez's 11th race victory of the season takes him to 512 points — a record tally for a MotoGP rider in a single season.
Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez finished a distant third and brother Marc, with a 182-point lead, can clinch his seventh title at the Japanese Grand Prix this month.
South Africa's Brad Binder finished 10th.
Image: Gold & Goose Photography/LAT Images
