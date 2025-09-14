Motorsport

Marc Marquez wins San Marino Grand Prix to edge closer to MotoGP title

14 September 2025 - 15:42 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Marquez's 11th race victory of the season takes him to 512 points - a record tally for a MotoGP rider in a single season.
Marquez's 11th race victory of the season takes him to 512 points - a record tally for a MotoGP rider in a single season.
Image: Gold & Goose Photography/LAT Images

Ducati's Marc Marquez resisted the challenge of Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi to win the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday, taking his revenge after crashing out of the lead in Saturday's sprint, to inch closer to the MotoGP title.

Bezzecchi had inherited victory in the sprint when Marquez crashed out. This time, however, the determined Spaniard overtook the Aprilia rider on lap 12, having started on the second row of the grid, and never looked back.

Marquez's 11th race victory of the season takes him to 512 points — a record tally for a MotoGP rider in a single season.

Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez finished a distant third and brother Marc, with a 182-point lead, can clinch his seventh title at the Japanese Grand Prix this month.

South Africa's Brad Binder finished 10th.

READ MORE

Dutch Grand Prix stewards cancel penalty points handed to Sainz

Dutch Grand Prix stewards have cancelled two penalty points handed to Williams driver Carlos Sainz after the Formula One team successfully sought to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Bezzecchi wins San Marino Grand Prix sprint, Marc Marquez crashes out

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi won Saturday's sprint at the San Marino Grand Prix after championship leader Marc Marquez crashed out of the lead on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

MotoE put on ice after failing to 'gain traction' with fan base

The MotoE World Championship will be put on hold after the 2025 season, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) and MotoGP said on Thursday, ...
Motoring
3 days ago

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Six

Things are heating up as the season concludes, and TimesLIVE's Phuti Mpyane is embroiled in a fight for second place overall
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Marc Marquez wins San Marino Grand Prix to edge closer to MotoGP title Motorsport
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Ford Everest Platinum joins our fleet Reviews
  3. Dutch Grand Prix stewards cancel penalty points handed to Sainz Motorsport
  4. EU to bring forward review of 2035 vehicle emissions targets news
  5. Bezzecchi wins San Marino Grand Prix sprint, Marc Marquez crashes out Motorsport

Latest Videos

Blood Psalms
Sarkodie - Lavida Loca ft. Lasmid (Official Video)