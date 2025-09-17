The Canadian Grand Prix pushed back its start time by two hours to 4pm ET as a way to avoid conflict with the Indianapolis 500 next year.
The races will take place on the same day on May 24 2026, with the Canadian race in Montreal.
Eyebrows were raised when the initial time of the race was mentioned with the Indianapolis 500 taking place in the same time zone. The Indy 500 traditionally starts at 12.45pm ET.
Canadian Grand Prix start time pushed back to avoid conflict with Indy 500
Image: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
