Hadjar responds to Red Bull F1 contract rumours

Isack Hadjar downplayed rumours that he is set to replace Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen in 2026, saying "I didn't sign anything".
Tsunoda has struggled to consistently generate points since being promoted to the main team ahead of the third race of the season, and enters this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix with 12. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Hadjar has recovered from a crash in his first race in Australia to produce 38 points for the junior team.
With Tsunoda in 19th place in the driver's standings and Hadjar in ninth, speculation has been rampant that the young Frenchman is set to be Red Bull's next attempt to find a consistent points producer alongside Verstappen.
Telling reporters this week he "couldn't care less" about the rumours, Hadjar said: "I think it's very funny. Because I didn't sign anything."
Liam Lawson lasted only two races into the season before being replaced by Tsunoda, and Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies, who replaced the ousted Christian Horner, said recently there will not be another midseason change in the second Red Bull seat.
While no official announcement has been made, Hadjar acknowledged earning a seat with the main team has been his goal since signing with the Red Bull Junior team.
"I think it is quite clear," he said.
"It (driver decisions) has always been decided, at least for me, at the very end of the season. I think it makes sense because there are eight races to go so I need to keep pushing."
Tsunoda is the third driver to struggle to effectively race the notoriously difficult to drive Red Bull car after Lawson and Sergio Perez, who parted ways with the team over the offseason. Lawson, who got only two races before being replaced, was asked what advice he would give Hadjar should he be the next in line to be teamed with Verstappen.
"I would honestly ]say ignore everything that's being said," Lawson said.
"At the end of the day, we're all racing drivers, we all have to have enough self-confidence to be in the sport in the first place. We don't come here thinking other people are better than us otherwise we wouldn't be here. So I think to have faith in yourself.
"He's done a good job this year and I think he needs to focus on the job and on preparing the best he can. Not listening to everything that's said about what it's going to be like because nobody knows. Only the guys who have done it (know)."
Hadjar responds to Red Bull F1 contract rumours
Image: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Isack Hadjar downplayed rumours that he is set to replace Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen in 2026, saying "I didn't sign anything".
Tsunoda has struggled to consistently generate points since being promoted to the main team ahead of the third race of the season, and enters this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix with 12. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Hadjar has recovered from a crash in his first race in Australia to produce 38 points for the junior team.
With Tsunoda in 19th place in the driver's standings and Hadjar in ninth, speculation has been rampant that the young Frenchman is set to be Red Bull's next attempt to find a consistent points producer alongside Verstappen.
Telling reporters this week he "couldn't care less" about the rumours, Hadjar said: "I think it's very funny. Because I didn't sign anything."
Liam Lawson lasted only two races into the season before being replaced by Tsunoda, and Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies, who replaced the ousted Christian Horner, said recently there will not be another midseason change in the second Red Bull seat.
While no official announcement has been made, Hadjar acknowledged earning a seat with the main team has been his goal since signing with the Red Bull Junior team.
"I think it is quite clear," he said.
"It (driver decisions) has always been decided, at least for me, at the very end of the season. I think it makes sense because there are eight races to go so I need to keep pushing."
Tsunoda is the third driver to struggle to effectively race the notoriously difficult to drive Red Bull car after Lawson and Sergio Perez, who parted ways with the team over the offseason. Lawson, who got only two races before being replaced, was asked what advice he would give Hadjar should he be the next in line to be teamed with Verstappen.
"I would honestly ]say ignore everything that's being said," Lawson said.
"At the end of the day, we're all racing drivers, we all have to have enough self-confidence to be in the sport in the first place. We don't come here thinking other people are better than us otherwise we wouldn't be here. So I think to have faith in yourself.
"He's done a good job this year and I think he needs to focus on the job and on preparing the best he can. Not listening to everything that's said about what it's going to be like because nobody knows. Only the guys who have done it (know)."
Kimi Antonelli understands Wolff's criticism of his Monza performance
Struggling Alpine will reap rewards next season, says Gasly
Piastri sure he can still control destiny after Monza swap
McLaren hoping to wrap-up F1 constructors' championship in Baku
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos