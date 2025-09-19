Motorsport

Hamilton leads Ferrari one-two in second Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice

19 September 2025 - 16:21 By Reuters
Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, yet to stand on the Formula One podium since he joined Ferrari in January, slipstreamed Charles Leclerc to lap the Baku street circuit in 1:41.293 seconds.
Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, yet to stand on the Formula One podium since he joined Ferrari in January, slipstreamed Charles Leclerc to lap the Baku street circuit in 1:41.293 seconds.
Lewis Hamilton led Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari one-two in practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday while McLaren's title contender Lando Norris hit the wall.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, yet to stand on the Formula One podium since he joined Ferrari in January, slipstreamed Leclerc to lap the Baku street circuit in 1:41.293 seconds.

Teammate Charles Leclerc, on pole position in Baku for the past four seasons without once winning the race, was 0.074 slower.

Hamilton had clipped the barriers in the first session — when he ended up 13th — and damaged his car's front wing as well as suffering a puncture.

It was the McLaren drivers' turn in the later afternoon with Norris losing control at turn 4 and smashing his car's suspension, ending up 10th despite playing no further part in proceedings.

Piastri then had his own brush with the wall, this time without damage, and was 12th.

The Australian is 31 points clear of Norris with eight rounds remaining and while that battle is set to run, McLaren can clinch the constructors' title for the second year in a row on Sunday.

Mercedes' George Russell, who was unwell on Thursday and missed the scheduled media day, completed the top three in practice two but 0.477 off Hamilton's time. Teammate Kimi Antonelli was fourth.

Oliver Bearman, who has to be careful to avoid a mandatory one-race ban due to accumulated penalty points, was fifth fastest for Haas.

Norris had been fastest in a red-flagged first session with a time of 1:42.704. Piastri was second, 0.310 slower, after the team fixed a power unit problem he suffered on his opening lap.

The first hour-long session was halted for 25 minutes for kerb repairs.

“There was debris on the track that wasn't from a car, it was from part of a kerb that had come up, and they are worried it is not secure,” Racing Bulls' principal Alan Permane told Sky Sports during the session.

Williams had two drivers in the top 10 in the first session, with Alex Albon fifth and Carlos Sainz eighth. Albon was ninth in the later practice, with Sainz 11th.

Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who locked up and went off down an escape road before spinning his car around in first practice, was seventh and sixth respectively.

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson was seventh in practice 2, ahead of Haas's Esteban Ocon.

