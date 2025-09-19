Motorsport

Hamilton says he is more passionate about art than cars

19 September 2025 - 08:06 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton told reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix he no longer owned a collection featuring limited edition Ferraris, Mercedes and McLarens worth many millions.
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Formula One's most successful driver with seven world championships and a record 105 wins, said on Thursday he has sold his car collection and was more into art.

The 40-year-old told reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

"I don't have any cars," said the Briton. "I got rid of all my cars. I'm more into art nowadays.

"If I was going to get a car, it would be the (Ferrari) F40. But that's a nice piece of art."

Hamilton was photographed standing next to an F40 at Ferrari's Fiorano test track when he joined the Italian team from Mercedes in January.

Hamilton, a vegan who has been outspoken on environmental issues over the years, said in 2019 he had got rid of some of his collection and switched to hybrid and electric models. He said he had sold his private jet.

"I don't drive any of the cars I own. I only drive my (electric Mercedes) EQC," he said in 2020 while at Mercedes.

