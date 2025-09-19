Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Formula One's most successful driver with seven world championships and a record 105 wins, said on Thursday he has sold his car collection and was more into art.
The 40-year-old told reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix he no longer owned a collection featuring limited edition Ferraris, Mercedes and McLarens worth many millions.
"I don't have any cars," said the Briton. "I got rid of all my cars. I'm more into art nowadays.
"If I was going to get a car, it would be the (Ferrari) F40. But that's a nice piece of art."
Hamilton was photographed standing next to an F40 at Ferrari's Fiorano test track when he joined the Italian team from Mercedes in January.
Hamilton, a vegan who has been outspoken on environmental issues over the years, said in 2019 he had got rid of some of his collection and switched to hybrid and electric models. He said he had sold his private jet.
"I don't drive any of the cars I own. I only drive my (electric Mercedes) EQC," he said in 2020 while at Mercedes.
Hamilton says he is more passionate about art than cars
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Formula One's most successful driver with seven world championships and a record 105 wins, said on Thursday he has sold his car collection and was more into art.
The 40-year-old told reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix he no longer owned a collection featuring limited edition Ferraris, Mercedes and McLarens worth many millions.
"I don't have any cars," said the Briton. "I got rid of all my cars. I'm more into art nowadays.
"If I was going to get a car, it would be the (Ferrari) F40. But that's a nice piece of art."
Hamilton was photographed standing next to an F40 at Ferrari's Fiorano test track when he joined the Italian team from Mercedes in January.
Hamilton, a vegan who has been outspoken on environmental issues over the years, said in 2019 he had got rid of some of his collection and switched to hybrid and electric models. He said he had sold his private jet.
"I don't drive any of the cars I own. I only drive my (electric Mercedes) EQC," he said in 2020 while at Mercedes.
Kimi Antonelli understands Wolff's criticism of his Monza performance
Struggling Alpine will reap rewards next season, says Gasly
Piastri sure he can still control destiny after Monza swap
Verstappen cleared to race GT3 cars at Nürburgring Nordschleife
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos