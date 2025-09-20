Motorsport

Verstappen secures Azerbaijan Grand Prix pole as Piastri, Leclerc hit wall

20 September 2025 - 16:25 By Reuters
Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday after McLaren's Formula One leader Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed out in a qualifying session marred by a record six stoppages.
Image: Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Carlos Sainz put his Williams on the front row alongside the four-time world champion on a tough afternoon for runaway leaders McLaren, who can clinch the constructors' title on Sunday.

Piastri qualified ninth without setting a time in the final phase, while teammate and title rival Lando Norris will start seventh after missing a big chance to put distance between himself and the Australian.

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson qualified third with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli fourth in an all-rookie second row. 

