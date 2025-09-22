Motorsport

Christian Horner departs Red Bull after reported £80m settlement

22 September 2025 - 14:24 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Christian Horner, one of the sport's most successful team principals, was removed from his position at Milton Keynes by the Austrian energy drink company on July 9 after 20 years at the helm.
Christian Horner, one of the sport's most successful team principals, was removed from his position at Milton Keynes by the Austrian energy drink company on July 9 after 20 years at the helm.
Image: Jörg Mitter / Red Bull Ring

Former Formula One team boss Christian Horner officially left Red Bull on Monday after being ousted in July, with British media reporting an £80m (R1.86bn) settlement.

A Red Bull statement on the team website announced the 51-year-old's formal departure but did not mention any financial terms.

Horner, one of the sport's most successful team principals, was removed from his position at Milton Keynes by the Austrian energy drink company on July 9 after 20 years at the helm.

The Briton, who was replaced by Laurent Mekies, had remained an employee technically despite being released from his operational duties with the team.

The Daily Mail and Times newspapers both reported he had left with an £80m package — less than he would have received had he served out his contract to 2030 — and would be in a position to return to Formula One next year.

Media reports have said that Horner, who had been cleared of allegations of misconduct by a female employee at Red Bull, could take a stake in another team if he does make a comeback.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved as a team breaking records and reaching heights no-one would ever believe were possible and I will forever carry that with me,” Horner said in the statement.

There was no immediate comment about his future plans.

Red Bull have won the last two races, including Sunday's in Azerbaijan, with four-time world champion Max Verstappen dominant from pole position.

READ MORE

'Not my finest moment', says Piastri after Baku crash

Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri blamed himself for simple errors, silly mistakes and lapses in judgement after crashing his McLaren on ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Sainz hails his Williams Baku podium as a career best

Carlos Sainz, a four-time race winner with Ferrari, hailed Williams' first Formula One podium since 2021 as a career highlight after he finished ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Hamilton apologises to Leclerc after swap misjudgement

Lewis Hamilton said he would apologise to Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc after he failed to hand back a place in Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Motoring
10 hours ago

Verstappen dominates Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Piastri crashes out

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position while McLaren's Oscar Piastri crashed on the opening lap and had his ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA racers finish first, second in GT World Challenge Europe title Motorsport
  2. Mazda MX-5 designer Tom Matano has died news
  3. Christian Horner departs Red Bull after reported £80m settlement Motorsport
  4. JMC Vigus bakkie to launch in November with competitive pricing New Models
  5. Sainz and Leclerc become road trip buddies after flight chaos Motorsport

Latest Videos

The Threesome | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical
Delicious Festival trader academy empowers young entrepreneurs with key skills