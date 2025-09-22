Motorsport

McLaren boss Stella says Verstappen remains a title threat

22 September 2025 - 09:28 By Reuters
Max Verstappen is still a threat for the Formula One drivers' title after successive wins from pole position in Italy and Azerbaijan, according to McLaren team boss Andrea Stella.
Max Verstappen is still a threat for the Formula One drivers' title after successive wins from pole position in Italy and Azerbaijan, according to McLaren team boss Andrea Stella.
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

Max Verstappen is still a threat for the Formula One drivers' title after successive wins from pole position in Italy and Azerbaijan, according to McLaren team boss Andrea Stella.

The Red Bull driver had looked out of the running for a fifth title in a row after falling 104 points behind McLaren's championship leader Oscar Piastri following his home Dutch race at Zandvoort at the end of August.

Verstappen remains a long shot but has cut the gap to 69 points in the space of two races with seven rounds remaining — 25 of them gained on Sunday after Piastri crashed out on the opening lap.

Including three Saturday sprint races, there are 199 points still to be won.

“We're talking about Max Verstappen, we're talking about Red Bull,” Stella told reporters after Verstappen dominated Sunday's race in Baku with the fastest lap and after leading from pole to chequered flag.

“We have already seen in Monza that they improved, they seem to have made an improvement with their car because the way they won Monza was something more than simply a car that adapts well at low drag.

“They were fast in the corners, medium speed and low speed corners, fast in the straights. And we know Max when he has a competitive car can deliver strong weekends.

“Definitely Max is in contention for the drivers' championship. We knew it and we got confirmation today [Sunday.”

Verstappen has now won four of the 17 grands prix — only one fewer than McLaren's title contender Lando Norris has achieved.

The 27-year-old has started from more pole positions (six) than anyone this season — Piastri has five — and has now led more race laps than Norris.

Verstappen was not about to make any declarations of intent, however.

“I don’t rely on hope. But it’s seven rounds left — 69 points is a lot. So I personally don’t think about it,” he said of his chances.

“I just go race by race, what I have been doing the whole season — just trying to do the best we can, try to score the most points we can. And then after [the final race in] Abu Dhabi, we’ll know.”

Verstappen dominates Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Piastri crashes out

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from pole position while McLaren's Oscar Piastri crashed on the opening lap and had his ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Hamilton says he is more passionate about art than cars

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Formula One's most successful driver with seven world championships and a record 105 wins, said on Thursday he had sold his ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Hadjar responds to Red Bull F1 contract rumours

Isack Hadjar has downplayed rumours he is set to replace Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen in 2026, saying: "I ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Struggling Alpine will reap rewards next season, says Gasly

Formula One laggards Alpine expect to reap their rewards next season after putting all their efforts into next year's car, according to the ...
Motoring
3 days ago
