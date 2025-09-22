Ryan Blaney triumphs in NASCAR playoff race at New Hampshire

The Fords were the hot topic in the garage all week at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and they delivered more than 301 laps on Sunday.
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney topped fellow Ford drivers Josh Berry and Joey Logano to claim the Mobil 1 301 on Sunday, opening the NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire.
Blaney's Penske teammate Logano, who led a race-best 147 laps, fell back on the final cycle of pit work, allowing Blaney to move to second behind Berry, the Wood Brothers driver who pilots a Ford affiliated with the Team Penske cars.
Blaney grabbed the lead from Berry - who qualified for the playoffs by winning at Las Vegas in March but was eliminated after the Round of 16 - inside the final 40 laps.
The 31-year-old Blaney then cruised to the checkers by 0.937 seconds over Berry. The 2023 series champ's 16th career victory advanced him to the Round of 8.
The Ohio native said he was not worried about Berry getting rough with him.
"I saw him get super-free, and it was all I could do to hold him off," Blaney said of his third 2025 win. "It was good racing, clean racing. I expect him to go out and win the race. I knew he wasn't going to lay over for me, but I didn't think I was ever going to get the bumper. We raced super-clean."
Berry said he knew the situation and was not going to step out of line.
"I was going to race him," he said. "It's definitely a tough situation (because) you've got to take care of him, right? I was going to race him hard but clean."
Blaney's victory broke Toyota's three-race streak at NHMS and gave Ford its fifth win in the past eight races at the Granite State's "Magic Mile" flat track.
After Berry's runner-up showing were William Byron, Logano and Chase Elliott.
Christopher Bell, last week's winner at Bristol and victorious in two of the past three NHMS races, came in sixth in the eight caution event.
Holding the pole position for the first time at his home track, Connecticut native Logano paced the front row with Blaney. The two Fords, along with Berry in the famous No 21 Wood Brothers blue oval, raced 1-2-3 until Blaney roared by Logano's No 22 on lap 53.
Blaney had to get on the brakes to avoid the spinning Ford of Cody Ware, but then he won a short shootout to finish off 70-lap Stage 1 for his eighth segment victory. Logano, Byron, Berry and Carson Hocevar followed him to the checkers.
The day's most bizarre moment occurred on lap 111 when playoff contender Denny Hamlin turned his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs into the wall, sparking heated in-car audio from the Toyota drivers.
Racing as low off turn 1 as possible, RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski clipped the inside wall off pit road and spun Shane van Gisbergen, triggering an accident that involved Trackhouse Racing stablemate Daniel Suarez and Kyle Busch.
Logano captured Stage 2 with Kyle Larson, Byron, Blaney and Hocevar rounding out the top five racers.
After final pit stops, Berry's red-and-white Ford held the top spot, but Blaney worked his way past it with 39 laps to go and roared to the win.
Ryan Blaney triumphs in NASCAR playoff race at New Hampshire
Image: Sean Gardner/Getty Images
The Fords were the hot topic in the garage all week at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and they delivered more than 301 laps on Sunday.
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney topped fellow Ford drivers Josh Berry and Joey Logano to claim the Mobil 1 301 on Sunday, opening the NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire.
Blaney's Penske teammate Logano, who led a race-best 147 laps, fell back on the final cycle of pit work, allowing Blaney to move to second behind Berry, the Wood Brothers driver who pilots a Ford affiliated with the Team Penske cars.
Blaney grabbed the lead from Berry - who qualified for the playoffs by winning at Las Vegas in March but was eliminated after the Round of 16 - inside the final 40 laps.
The 31-year-old Blaney then cruised to the checkers by 0.937 seconds over Berry. The 2023 series champ's 16th career victory advanced him to the Round of 8.
The Ohio native said he was not worried about Berry getting rough with him.
"I saw him get super-free, and it was all I could do to hold him off," Blaney said of his third 2025 win. "It was good racing, clean racing. I expect him to go out and win the race. I knew he wasn't going to lay over for me, but I didn't think I was ever going to get the bumper. We raced super-clean."
Berry said he knew the situation and was not going to step out of line.
"I was going to race him," he said. "It's definitely a tough situation (because) you've got to take care of him, right? I was going to race him hard but clean."
Blaney's victory broke Toyota's three-race streak at NHMS and gave Ford its fifth win in the past eight races at the Granite State's "Magic Mile" flat track.
After Berry's runner-up showing were William Byron, Logano and Chase Elliott.
Christopher Bell, last week's winner at Bristol and victorious in two of the past three NHMS races, came in sixth in the eight caution event.
Holding the pole position for the first time at his home track, Connecticut native Logano paced the front row with Blaney. The two Fords, along with Berry in the famous No 21 Wood Brothers blue oval, raced 1-2-3 until Blaney roared by Logano's No 22 on lap 53.
Blaney had to get on the brakes to avoid the spinning Ford of Cody Ware, but then he won a short shootout to finish off 70-lap Stage 1 for his eighth segment victory. Logano, Byron, Berry and Carson Hocevar followed him to the checkers.
The day's most bizarre moment occurred on lap 111 when playoff contender Denny Hamlin turned his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs into the wall, sparking heated in-car audio from the Toyota drivers.
Racing as low off turn 1 as possible, RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski clipped the inside wall off pit road and spun Shane van Gisbergen, triggering an accident that involved Trackhouse Racing stablemate Daniel Suarez and Kyle Busch.
Logano captured Stage 2 with Kyle Larson, Byron, Blaney and Hocevar rounding out the top five racers.
After final pit stops, Berry's red-and-white Ford held the top spot, but Blaney worked his way past it with 39 laps to go and roared to the win.
Christopher Bell wins late four-car sprint at Nascar's Bristol night race
Hamlin wins Enjoy Illinois 300 for fifth Cup victory of season
Michael Jordan expresses defiance during, after NASCAR court hearing
Nascar plans to sell charter tied to 23XI Racing, FRM lawsuit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos