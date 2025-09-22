Motorsport

SA racers finish first, second in GT World Challenge Europe title

BMW’s Kelvin van der Linde wins Sprint Cup championship from Lamborghini’s Jordan Pepper

22 September 2025 - 16:04 By Denis Droppa
Drivers Kelvin van der Linde, left, and Charles Weerts celebrate victory on the podium.
Image: Supplied

South Africa's Kelvin van der Linde and his Belgian teammate Charles Weerts have won the drivers’ title in the Sprint Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe.

The duo took their Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 Evo to victory at the Valencia season finale of the sports car racing series in Spain on Sunday. After a nail-biting showdown, Team WRT also defended the team title in the Sprint Cup.

Weerts and Van der Linde went into the last of the five Sprint weekends of the championship with a 1.5-point lead. However, in Saturday’s race their BMW was hit by a competitor at the start and had to retire shortly afterwards. That closed the standings, with four teams entering the decisive race separated by just 4.5 points.

Lamborghini's Jordan Pepper, left, and Luca Engstler on the podium.
Image: Supplied

On Sunday, the BMW duo struck back when Van der Linde qualified fourth. Opening the stint in the race, the South African fought his way past the competition and handed over the car in the lead to Weerts at the pit stop. Despite intense pressure from behind, the Belgian kept his cool, brought home the second win of the season and sealed the Sprint Cup title.

Fellow South African Jordan Pepper claimed second in the Sprint Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe drivers’ championship after taking his Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 to victory and a second place at Valencia with German teammate Luca Engstler.

