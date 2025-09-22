Motorsport

Sainz and Leclerc become road trip buddies after flight chaos

22 September 2025 - 14:26 By Reuters
Former Ferrari teammates Carlos Sainz, left, and Charles Leclerc, right, rented a van and went on a road trip home to Monaco after their flight from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix landed in Italy due to bad weather.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Former Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz rented a van and went on a road trip home to Monaco after their flight from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix landed in Italy due to bad weather.

Leclerc, who finished a disappointing ninth in Sunday's race in Baku while Sainz was third in Williams' first proper Formula One podium since 2017, posted a viral video of the impromptu trip on Instagram.

“So after a very difficult weekend in Baku I thought it couldn't get any worse but ... ” Leclerc intoned in darkness before the camera panned around to show his vehicle entering a tunnel.

Sainz, at the wheel, picked up the story: “We were diverted for a storm, we couldn't land in Nice. So we landed in the middle of Italy, we rented a van and now we are on our way to Monaco.

“A two-hour drive, we will make it in one hour-and-a-half,” joked the Spaniard, who lost his seat at Ferrari to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the end of last year.

Hamilton is yet to stand on the podium with his new team in 17 races.

