Red Bull in no rush to finalise driver line-ups after strong Baku weekend
Image: Red Bull Content Pool
Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda celebrated personal bests in Baku at the weekend, but will have to wait for news on their Formula One futures.
Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix was the first race since Russia in 2020 where the energy drink brand's two teams — Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls — had all their drivers score points.
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen won for Red Bull, with Racing Bulls' Lawson finishing a career-high fifth after starting third, the highest F1 grid position by a New Zealander since Chris Amon in 1976.
That was one place ahead of Tsunoda, whose finish was his best since he moved up from Racing Bulls to Red Bull this season and also his highest placing since his rookie 2021 campaign with AlphaTauri.
Image: Red Bull Content Pool
Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, a strong candidate for rookie of the year, was 10th.
Only Verstappen can be sure of who he will race for next year and Red Bull are in no rush to decide his teammate after a record of failure with previous moves.
While drivers are contracted to Red Bull, the energy drink brand can place them at whichever team they see fit or drop them entirely.
“Our drivers are under contract with us, we have all the cards,” Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies, who knows all four drivers well after being promoted from Racing Bulls in July to replace Christian Horner, said at the weekend.
“We have more time. We will not wait until [the final round in] Abu Dhabi, but we have a few more races.”
Image: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
Hadjar favourite to replace Tsunoda
Tsunoda's place alongside Verstappen at Red Bull Racing has looked tenuous, with Hadjar considered favourite to take his spot after a season that includes a first podium with third place in the Netherlands.
Whether Hadjar, who is still only 20, is ready for one of the toughest jobs in the sport as Verstappen's teammate is a decision Red Bull must take.
Highly-rated Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad looks to be in line for promotion to Racing Bulls, though the 18-year-old Anglo-Swedish driver is only seventh in Formula Two after Baku and could be held back for another season.
Image: Dutch Photo Agency/Red Bull Content Pool
If Lindblad moves up, and Hadjar is promoted, the choice for the second Racing Bulls seat would be between Lawson and Tsunoda, whose backers Honda are leaving Red Bull to become Aston Martin's engine partners next year.
That would appear to put Lawson ahead, but Tsunoda's pace in Baku gave Red Bull a “clean sample”, as Mekies termed it, and the clearest indication of what he is capable of.
The Japanese driver believes his momentum is picking up.
“I feel I have unlocked something that I can take into future races,” he told reporters.
