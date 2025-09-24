Motorsport

Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich joins Andretti Formula E team

24 September 2025 - 16:07 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Felipe Drugovich will join Britain's 2022-23 Formula E champion Jake Dennis at Andretti.
Felipe Drugovich will join Britain's 2022-23 Formula E champion Jake Dennis at Andretti.
Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Aston Martin's Brazilian Formula One reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will race for Andretti Global in Formula E from December, the electric race team said on Wednesday.

The series' 12th season starts in Sao Paulo on December 6, the same weekend as Formula One's final round at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina, with Drugovich to be released from his Aston Martin role before then.

The 25-year-old has been an F1 reserve since he won the Formula Two title in 2022 and has supported race regulars Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, who are both contracted to Aston Martin for 2026.

Although he has taken part in practice sessions, Drugovich has not been needed as a race stand-in and is now set to be released before the end of the Formula One season.

At Andretti, Drugovich will join Britain's 2022-23 Formula E champion Jake Dennis.

China could host at least four Formula E rounds, says Agag

Formula E could expand to four rounds in China as the all-electric championship chases growth in the world's biggest market for electric vehicles, ...
Motoring
1 month ago

"It’s been far too long for me without racing, so I’m incredibly motivated to get back on a racetrack," said the Brazilian, who has competed in endurance racing since leaving Formula Two as well as testing in Formula E.

"It means a lot to know I’ll be competing in every session and not just serving as a reserve, as I have done the past few years."

Drugovich competed in two Formula E races as a stand-in at Mahindra in July this year, finishing seventh in the second.

Brazil has had two Formula E champions, with Nelson Piquet Jr winning the inaugural title in 2014-15 and Lucas Di Grassi in 2016-17.

Andretti Global is part of TWG Motorsports, who own and operate the Cadillac Formula One team set to debut next season.

READ MORE:

Dale Coyne Racing signs Dennis Hauger to IndyCar seat

Dale Coyne Racing is giving an IndyCar Series seat to Norway's Dennis Hauger for the 2026 season.
Motoring
12 hours ago

Red Bull in no rush to finalise driver line-ups after strong Baku weekend

Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda celebrated personal bests in Baku at the weekend but will have to wait for news on their Formula One futures.
Motoring
1 day ago

Veteran racer Giniel de Villiers claims inaugural Outeniqua 400

Dakar 2009 winner Giniel de Villiers put in a strong performance to win the inaugural Outeniqua 400 of the 2025 SA Rally Raid Championship (SARRC) at ...
Motoring
1 day ago

SA racers finish first, second in GT World Challenge Europe title

BMW’s Kelvin van der Linde wins Sprint Cup championship from Lamborghini’s Jordan Pepper
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Exclusive Mercedes-Maybach S-Class V12 Edition headed for SA New Models
  2. Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich joins Andretti Formula E team Motorsport
  3. Popular BMW model ranges updated with more power and features New Models
  4. Battery factory in Europe vital for BYD’s production growth: adviser news
  5. New Bentley Bentayga accessories cater to four-legged passengers news

Latest Videos

Malawi presidential election results update: Sophie Mokoena
Gaza aid flotilla targeted by drones and explosions, activists say